$18.5M Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $3M to $18.5M

Miami /
Mar.March 09, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club (Condo.com)

Condo sales and dollar volume rose in the first week of March in Miami-Dade County.
Dollar volume last week totaled $238 million, compared to $146 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 318, versus 193 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $753,000 down slightly from about $754,000 million the week prior.

The top sale was an $18.5 million closing at the Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club. Unit S-309 at 9001 Collins Avenue in Surfside traded for $4,168 per square foot, the second highest price per foot recorded at the development. Andre Duek and Carolina Lara represented the seller. Pamela Diaz-De-Leon and Mark Zilbert represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Continuum South. Unit 1201/02 at 100 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach traded for $10 million, or $3,581 per square foot. Jorge Martinez had the listing and Jeri Jenkins represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Feb. 27 to March 5:

Most expensive

Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club, 9001 Collins Avenue, unit S-309 | 198 days on the market | $18.5M | $4,168 psf | Listing agents: Andre Duek and Carolina Lara | Buyer’s agents: Pamela Diaz-De-Leon, Mark Zilbert

Least expensive

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles, 15701 Collins Avenue, unit 3004 | 121 days on the market | $2.9M | $1,712 psf | Listing agent: Kevin Waissmann | Buyer’s agent: Gabriela Dajer

Most days on market

El Cyclon Condo, 248 Washington Avenue, unit 3 | 381 days on the market | $3.2M | $1,026 psf | Listing agent: Jeffrey Miller | Buyer’s agent: Nathan Zeder

Fewest days on market

Bayside Village East, 248 Washington Avenue, unit 3 | 1 day on the market | $3.5M | $1,830 psf | Listing agent: Karla Abaunza | Buyer’s agent: Karla Abaunza

Click to enlarge




