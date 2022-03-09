Open Menu

Former Texas homebuilder buys Auberge condo in Fort Lauderdale for $5M

Buyer once owned a deli in New York, around the corner from the World Trade Center

Miami /
Mar.March 09, 2022 02:30 PM
By Adam Farence
From left: Jorge and Sonia Casimiro in front of 2200 North Ocean Boulevard (St. Augustine Social, Realtor.com)

A former Texas homebuilder bought a condo at Auberge Beach Residences & Spa in Fort Lauderdale for $5.3 million.

Property records show Jorge L. Casimiro and his wife, Sonia Casimiro, bought unit S1501 at 2200 North Ocean Boulevard from Ginnette G. Labrecque.

Casmiro, a Cuban-American, came to the U.S. in 1962 when he was 8 years old, and grew up in New York and New Jersey. He owned a deli around the corner from the World Trade Center before moving to Texas, where he previously served as CEO of Denton, Texas-based Tremont Custom Homes, according to published reports.

In 2014, the Casimiros set out to build their oceanfront dream home in St. Augustine, according to a local publication.

In Fort Lauderdale, their 3,301-square-foot condo has four bedrooms and five full bathrooms, records show. The price breaks down to $1,606 per square foot.

The unit last sold for $3.9 million in 2019, according to property records. It was listed last month for $5.8 million, according to Realtor.com

Marc Brandt of Douglas Elliman had the listing.

The Related Group, Fortune International Group and the Fairwinds Group developed Auberge. It was completed in 2018. The developers financed the project with a $132 million construction loan from TPG Real Estate Finance in 2016.

The latest purchase underscores the continued strength of the luxury condo market in South Florida, which is defined as sales of $1 million or higher.

This month, Florida Panthers owner and billionaire Vincent Viola sold units 2103 and 2014 in the south tower of Auberge Beach Residences for $11.3 million.

Other buyers at Auberge include Fort Lauderdale-based Saber Interactive founder Matthew Karch, who paid $10 million for unit 2303 in the south building in 2020, and former Citrix CEO David Henshall and his wife, Rose, who paid $6.9 million for units 2101 and 2102 three years ago.




