Open Menu

Retired Mellon chairman buys Palm Beach home for $15M

Sellers bought the house for $7M in 2020 when it was newly built

Miami /
Mar.March 11, 2022 12:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Howard Lance and Martin G. McGuinn in front of 1556 North Ocean Boulevard (Mellon Financial Services, Maxar Technologies, Google Maps)

The retired chairman of Mellon Financial Services bought a Palm Beach home for $14.5 million from the former CEO of a space technologies company.

Property records show Martin G. McGuinn bought the house at 1556 North Ocean Boulevard from Howard and Kerrie Lance.

McGuinn retired from Pittsburgh-based Mellon in 2006, a year before it merged with New York City-based Bank of New York to become BNY Mellon. He financed his purchase with a $10 million mortgage BNY Mellon, records show.

Until 2019, Lance was CEO of Westminster, Colorado-based Maxar Technologies, which designs and produces satellites and spacecraft components, according to its website. He currently serves as board chairman of Nashville-based Change Healthcare, an analytics company that caters to health care professionals. He is also a former adviser to Blackstone.

The 4,824-square-foot house sits on about a third of an acre and was built in 2020. It comes with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The property last sold for $7.2 million in 2020, when the Lances bought it from an entity led by Susan Shulman, the wife of Ron Pertnoy, a principal of West Palm Beach-based Shapiro Pertnoy Companies, The Real Deal reported at the time. Shulman’s entity bought the previous home on the site for $2.7 million in 2018 and demolished it before her husband’s firm built the current house.

The sale showcases continuing demand in Palm Beach’s luxury market.

Earlier this month, a scion of the Willow Grove, Pennsylvania-based Asplundh tree trimming service sold her Palm Beach home for $6.5 million to buyers who are also rooted in the business. And the founder of Fiji Water sold a non-waterfront estate for $44.9 million, $6.2 million more than its purchase price less than a year ago.

In February, the former ambassador to Brazil and the Netherlands bought an oceanfront Palm Beach townhouse for $7.5 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Palm Beachpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Palm Beach Resort & Beach Club at 3031 South Ocean Boulevard (Google Maps)
    Palm Beach timeshare resort sells out of bankruptcy for $10M
    Palm Beach timeshare resort sells out of bankruptcy for $10M
    Stuart Miller, executive chairman, Lennar (Lennar, Dorthy Jacks, CFA, AAS)
    Lennar buys 188 acres for homesites at Arden near Wellington
    Lennar buys 188 acres for homesites at Arden near Wellington
    Avanti Way expands into Palm Beach County, plans to double Florida office count
    Avanti Way expands into Palm Beach County, plans to double Florida office count
    Avanti Way expands into Palm Beach County, plans to double Florida office count
    Doubling down: Grover Corlew buys another office building in Boca Raton
    Doubling down: Grover Corlew buys another office building in Boca Raton
    Doubling down: Grover Corlew buys another office building in Boca Raton
    William Oberndorf in front of 3545 North Ocean Boulevard in Gulf Stream (Compass Real Estate, The American Federation for Children)
    San Francisco hedge fund manager sells waterfront Gulf Stream estate for $33M
    San Francisco hedge fund manager sells waterfront Gulf Stream estate for $33M
    Uprooting: Asplundh tree trimming scion sells Palm Beach home for $7M
    Uprooting: Asplundh tree trimming scion sells Palm Beach home for $7M
    Uprooting: Asplundh tree trimming scion sells Palm Beach home for $7M
    Fiji Water founder quenched his thirst with $45M sale of Palm Beach mansion
    Fiji Water founder quenched his thirst with $45M sale of Palm Beach mansion
    Fiji Water founder quenched his thirst with $45M sale of Palm Beach mansion
    Daniel Statlander with 2700 Broadway (Google Maps, Omicron)
    Eretzor Group buys West Palm Beach apartments for $6M
    Eretzor Group buys West Palm Beach apartments for $6M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.