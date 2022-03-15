Condo sales and dollar volume fell slightly in the second week of March in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume last week totaled $233 million, compared to $238 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 280, versus 318 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $834,000, an increase from $753,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $16.5 million closing at Ocean House South Beach. Unit U-0403 at 125 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach traded for $3,780 per square foot. Pablo Alfaro represented the seller. Lisa Van Wagenen represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Grand Bay. Unit PH-1A at 445 Grand Bay Drive in Key Biscayne traded for $11.4 million, or $1,349 per square foot. Brigitte Nachtigall had the listing, and Barbara Lamar represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from March 6 to March 12:



Most expensive

Ocean House South Beach, 125 Ocean Drive, unit U-0403 | 41 days on the market | $16.5M | $3,780 psf | Listing agent: Pablo Alfaro | Buyer’s agent: Lisa Van Wagenen

Least expensive

One Ocean, 1 Collins Avenue, unit 404 | 263 days on the market | $3.7M | $1,468 psf | Listing agent: Anamaria Velasquez | Buyer’s agent: Jonathan Corso

Most days on market

Fewest days on market

Oceanside, 7600 Fisher Island Drive, unit 7622 | 2 days on the market | $5.8M | $2,010 psf | Listing agent: Monica Harvey | Buyer’s agent: Robert Vole