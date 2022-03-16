Open Menu

Carpe secures approval for North Miami Beach mixed-use apartment project

City commission will vote on the proposal in April

Miami /
Mar.March 16, 2022 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Renderings of Venus with Erik Rutter and David Weitz (ImageFiction)

Carpe Real Estate Partners secured approval from a North Miami Beach board for a 440-unit apartment tower, which will head to the commission next month for final approval.

The city’s planning and zoning board on Monday unanimously approved the site plan and variances for Venus, a 26-story, 660,000-square-foot project planned for the 1.1-acre site at 2050 Northeast 164th Street. The project will likely be heard at the commission meeting on April 19, the developers said.

David Weitz and Erik Rutter, managing partners of New York-based Carpe, said they hope to break ground in October and complete the building about two years after groundbreaking. Carpe owns the Spotify-anchored Oasis development in Wynwood and is co-developing Wynwood Plaza with L&L Holdings, which will have office and retail space and more than 500 rental apartments.

Carpe paid $4.3 million in December for the North Miami Beach property, a former AT&T parking lot.

The building will have more than 10,000 square feet of retail space, amenities that include a pool and gym, and about 500 parking spaces. Burgos Lanza is the architect and Kimley-Horn is the landscape architect.

“We’re super excited about the North Miami Beach submarket,” Rutter said, adding that the rentals will be geared toward people who live and work in North Miami, Bal Harbour, Aventura and even Fort Lauderdale. “There is a lot of demand for apartments there.”

Carpe, like a number of other developers and investors, is betting on long-term demand for multifamily. The firm, which has about 1,300 multifamily units in the pipeline, plans to build more than 7,000 apartments in South Florida in the next five years.

“Right now, we’re just ramping up,” Weitz said.

Developers and investors have been able to raise rents across South Florida, fueling investors’ appetite for the asset class. Last year, sales of multifamily projects in the tri-county region reached a record $11.4 billion, more than double the previous record of $5.5 billion in 2016.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Carpe Real Estate PartnersDevelopmentmultifamilymultifamily marketNorth Miami Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Harbor City Groups Jordan Sloane and Richard Litton with ParkLine Miami (Harbor City Group, ParkLine)
    Harbor pays over $400M for MiamiCentral apartments in record deal
    Harbor pays over $400M for MiamiCentral apartments in record deal
    Commissioner Eileen Higgins (Eileen Higgins, iStock)
    Landlords now required to give 60 days’ notice of rent hikes over 5% in Miami-Dade
    Landlords now required to give 60 days’ notice of rent hikes over 5% in Miami-Dade
    The Kavista multifamily project (Modis Architects)
    Barrington scores $60M construction loan for El Portal multifamily project
    Barrington scores $60M construction loan for El Portal multifamily project
    Julien Darmon and Wes Powell with 3333 Biscayne Boulevard (Aimco, LinkedIn, Marcus & Millichap)
    Aimco teams up with Brooklyn firm to develop mixed-use project in Miami’s Edgewater
    Aimco teams up with Brooklyn firm to develop mixed-use project in Miami’s Edgewater
    Mavik Capital, partners pay $82M for rental portfolio
    Mavik Capital, partners pay $82M for rental portfolio
    Mavik Capital, partners pay $82M for rental portfolio
    From left: Damien Barr and Ned Grace of NDT Development; Joe Furst of Place Projects; a rendering of the planned redevelopment of the Nora District in downtown West Palm Beach (ArquitectonicaGEO, Place Projects, NDT Development)
    West Palm developers secure capital partner for Nora District projects
    West Palm developers secure capital partner for Nora District projects
    Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and City Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez with the Roosevelt Theater at 770 West 41st Street (Google Maps, Wikipedia, RosenGonzalez.com)
    Miami Beach to seek development proposals for 41st Street surface parking lots
    Miami Beach to seek development proposals for 41st Street surface parking lots
    (CFM Architects, Octavio A. Santurio Architect)
    South Dade boom: D.R. Horton wants to build townhouses in Homestead, another developer proposes apartments in Naranja
    South Dade boom: D.R. Horton wants to build townhouses in Homestead, another developer proposes apartments in Naranja
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.