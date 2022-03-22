Open Menu

Lennar sells Landmark at Doral clubhouse to homeowners association for $16M

HOA bought amenities facility, including pool, amphitheater and tennis courts

Miami /
Mar.March 22, 2022 05:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Lennar’s Stuart Miller (Lennar, Gogle Maps, iStock)

In a $15.9 million deal, Lennar sold the clubhouse property that is part of the Landmark at Doral residential community that the homebuilder developed four years ago.

The Landmark at Doral Homeowners Association bought the three-story, 14,169-square-foot building and accompanying amenities at 10220 Northwest 66th Street in Doral, according to records. The site also features a pool, two tennis courts, a splash park, an amphitheater and a parking lot.

In 2018, Miami-based Lennar completed Landmark at Doral, a development of 800 townhomes that were priced between $441,000 to $605,000, according to published reports. Lennar bought the development site for $44.7 million in 2012. The project is near Downtown Doral and CityPlace Doral, a pair of mega mixed-use projects.

A Lennar spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Lennar, led by Executive Chairman Stuart Miller, kicked off 2022 in an active buying mode across South Florida, after missing its earnings mark to end the previous year. In January, the publicly traded company bought part of a closed golf course west of Delray Beach for $19.2 million and a development site in Homestead for $22.5 million.

Lennar intends to move forward with approved plans for the Delray Beach property’s previous owner, 13th Floor Homes, to build 251 townhouses and 164 single-family homes. In Homestead, Lennar acquired 25.3 acres from an entity tied to homebuilder Pedro Adrian, of Adrian Homes. Last year, Adrian’s affiliate obtained approval for a 250-townhouse project with a clubhouse, pool and playground.

Earlier this month, Lennar paid $7.4 million for 188 acres of land within the Arden community near Wellington where the homebuilder has already developed five residential communities, including The Arcadia Collection, consisting of 154 homes, and The Providence Collection, which has 149 homes.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    doralhomebuilderslennarMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Pointe Kendall Town Center shopping plaza at 9165 Southwest 162nd Avenue in Kendall (Google Maps)
    Cohen family investors pay $31.5M for Kendall shopping plaza
    Cohen family investors pay $31.5M for Kendall shopping plaza
    From left: Trilogy Real Estate Group's CIO Jesse Karasik and CEO Neil Gehani in front of the property at 2201 Northeast Second Avenue (LinkedIn/Neil Gehani, LinkedIn/Jesse Karasik, Apex Capital Realty)
    Chicago firm pays $31M for Opportunity Zone dev site for apartments in Edgewater
    Chicago firm pays $31M for Opportunity Zone dev site for apartments in Edgewater
    Four Seasons Residences at 1425 Brickell Avenue in Miami (Condo.com)
    Four Seasons Miami closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Four Seasons Miami closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    The Gateway at Wynwood (R & B Realty Group)
    Lease roundup: Danish furniture chain, mobile bill payment firm lease in Miami’s Wynwood
    Lease roundup: Danish furniture chain, mobile bill payment firm lease in Miami’s Wynwood
    Alex Karakhanian in front of 3740 Northeast Second Avenue (Lndmrk Development, Dwntwn Realty Advisors)
    Alex Karakhanian sells Miami Design District retail building for $8M
    Alex Karakhanian sells Miami Design District retail building for $8M
    Harbor Group International's Jordan Slone and Richard Litton with ParkLine Miami (Harbor Group International, ParkLine)
    Harbor pays over $400M for MiamiCentral apartments in record deal
    Harbor pays over $400M for MiamiCentral apartments in record deal
    Commissioner Eileen Higgins (Eileen Higgins, iStock)
    Landlords now required to give 60 days’ notice of rent hikes over 5% in Miami-Dade
    Landlords now required to give 60 days’ notice of rent hikes over 5% in Miami-Dade
    Vadim Gataullin with 0203 Collins Ave Unit (Realtor.com, iStock)
    Former Russian politician sells Oceana Bal Harbour condo for nearly $12M
    Former Russian politician sells Oceana Bal Harbour condo for nearly $12M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.