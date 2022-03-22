Open Menu

Four Seasons Miami closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $3.5M to $11M

Miami /
Mar.March 22, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Four Seasons Residences at 1425 Brickell Avenue in Miami (Condo.com, Four Seasons)

Condo sales and dollar volume inched up during the third week of March in Miami-Dade County.
Dollar volume last week totaled $240 million, compared to $233 million recorded the week before. Sales reached 288, versus 280 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $834,000, the same as the week prior.
The top sale was an $11 million closing at Four Seasons Residences in Miami. Unit PH4BCD at 1425 Brickell Avenue traded for $1,897 per square foot. Lourdes Alatriste represented the seller. Vivian Aponte Blane represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Palazzo Del Sol on Fisher Island. Unit 6821 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive in Miami Beach traded for $10.9 million, or $2,863 per square foot. Maria Oneide Gioia had the listing, and Jill Eber represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from March 13 to March 19:

Most expensive

Four Seasons Residences, 1425 Brickell Avenue, unit PH4BCD | 76 days on the market | $11M | $1,897 psf | Listing agent: Lourdes Alatriste | Buyer’s agent: Vivian Aponte Blane

Least expensive

Palau Sunset Harbour, 1201 20th Street, unit PH02 | 64 days on the market | $3.5M | $1,934 psf | Listing agent: John Sandberg | Buyer’s agent: Darin Tansey

Most days on market

Jade Ocean Condo, 17121 Collins Avenue, unit 3905/3904 | 699 days on the market | $3.7M | $783 psf | Listing agent: Felipe Carmona | Buyer’s agent: Denise Rubin

Fewest days on market

Grand Bay Tower Condo, 430 Grand Bay Drive, unit 802 | 11 days on the market | $5.1M | $1,291 psf | Listing agent: Carmencita Lopez | Buyer’s agent: Dora Puig




