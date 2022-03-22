Miami Beach broker Julian Cohen left The Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker to join Douglas Elliman, The Real Deal has learned.

For Cohen, it marks a return to Elliman. He was previously licensed with the brokerage in New York when it was Prudential Douglas Elliman more than a decade ago. Cohen’s license switch occurred on Monday, state records show. He had been with Coldwell Banker since August 2018.

Working with The Jills Zeder Group, Cohen closed more than $200 million in sales over the past year, according to a press release. His top deals included representing the buyer of the $33 million penthouse at Arte in Surfside in late 2020. Last year, he also represented the buyer of 10 Palm Avenue, which traded for $24.5 million, and was the co-listing broker for the $25 million sale of a Sunset Islands home that he, his father Felix Cohen and Shlomy Alexander developed.

“I just thought at this point in my career it was the right time to spread my wings. I wanted to step up my business even further,” Cohen said, adding that he has a “beautiful relationship” with The Jills. “I wanted to increase my volume, and Elliman was the right place.”

In Florida, he got his start with Coldwell Banker in 2011, then joined Compass in late 2015, and then returned to Coldwell Banker three years later.

The Jills, who merged with Judy Zeder’s team in 2019, are the top large team in the country at Coldwell Banker. They closed nearly $2.3 billion in sales volume in 2021, the firm announced recently.

Cohen said he is focusing more on off-market deals of homes and condos in Miami Beach and the surrounding areas. Inventory of waterfront single-family homes has decreased dramatically, and prices are up due to high demand over the past year. A number of agents had a record year last year, and some added spec home development to their resumes as a result of the hot market.