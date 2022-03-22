Open Menu

Oceanfront estate of late food service luminary near North Palm Beach sells for $22M

7,823 sf home was built in 1971

Miami /
Mar.March 22, 2022 05:04 PM
By Adam Farence
11432 Turtle Beach Road in North Palm Beach (Realtor.com)

The trust of a late food industry luminary sold an oceanfront home near North Palm Beach for $22 million.

Property records show St. Louis attorney Michael N. Newmark, as a trustee of the Robert J. Trulaske Jr. Revocable Trust, sold the home at 11432 Turtle Beach Road in unincorporated Palm Beach County. 

The buyer is an Irvine, California-based company registered in Delaware, led by Dan Lonergan and Sarah Camara. The buying entity financed the purchase with a $15.4 million mortgage from Bank of America, records show.

Trulaske Jr. died in 2008 at age 58. He had taken over the reins of True Food Service Equipment from his father, Rob Trulaske Sr., who founded the company after he returned from World War II, according to published reports. True Food Service Equipment is a subsidiary of O’Fallon, Missouri-based True Manufacturing, a company that produces commercial refrigeration products for the food service industry.

Trulaske Jr. also founded an environmental organization in his name that offers grants to United States non-profits that protect the environment, according to its website.

Records show Commerce Trust Company, a division of Commerce Bank, is also a trustee of the Robert J. Trulaske Jr. Revocable Trust, and its vice president, Scott E. La Presta, authorized the sale of the home. Trulaske Jr.’s trust paid $5.5 million for the property in 2003, records show.

Built in 1971, the 7,823-square-foot house sits on nearly an acre and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and one-half bathroom, according to Realtor.com.

It was listed for $26.9 million in May. Susan M. Callahan with Lost Tree Realty had the listing, and Sheila Crosby with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Luxury sales in the North Palm Beach area have seen an uptick, as wealthy buyers have been lured by the South Florida lifestyle, lack of a state income tax and remote work possibilities.

Last month, “Queen of Versailles” Jackie Siegel and her timeshare mogul husband, David, bought a waterfront North Palm Beach house for $5.2 million. In January, former NBA player Tayshaun Prince sold his waterfront North Palm Beach home for $8 million.

Also in January, the billionaire founder of LoanDepot beefed up his South Florida residential portfolio with a $9.9 million waterfront home in North Palm Beach.




