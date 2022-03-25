Open Menu

Kolter wants to build 563 townhouses near Homestead

South Miami-Dade is home to large swaths of developable land, increasingly catching builders’ eyes

Mar.March 25, 2022 09:45 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Kolter’s Bobby Julien and Antillia townhouse site plans for the project on the northwest corner of Southwest 360th Street and 180th Avenue (Kolter Group, Pascual, Perez, Kiliddjian & Associates, Google Maps)

Kolter Group wants to build a 563-townhouse community near Homestead, amid a development boom in south Miami-Dade County.

Delray Beach-based Kolter Group proposes the Antillia project on 45.8 acres of land it owns on the northeast corner of Southwest 360th Street and 180th Avenue, according to an application submitted to the county on Wednesday.

Antillia would include a lake, clubhouse and pool.

The proposal breaks down to 12.8 units per acre, less than the currently permitted maximum of 12.9 units per acre. Also, 10 percent of the homes will be workforce housing.

Kolter, through an affiliate, paid $16.8 million in November for the land, property records show.

This is the latest in a slew of development proposals for south Miami-Dade, an expansive area with a healthy supply of land that has remained vacant, as builders largely focused on the county’s urban core. South Florida’s population uptick and ensuing residential demand is prompting builders to look toward the southern part of the county for new projects.

Kolter, led by Bobby Julien, bought an additional 41 acres of developable land in Homestead for $17.2 million in December.

Kolter, a real estate investment and development firm, has invested in projects with an expected value of more than $15 billion across the Southeast, according to its website. It focuses on several asset classes through its affiliates Kolter Urban, Kolter Hospitality, Kolter Homes, Kolter Financial Services, Kolter Multifamily and Kolter Land.

Kolter Homes developed the “active adult” Cresswind Palm Beach on 270 acres in Westlake, Palm Beach County’s newest municipality spanning roughly 4,000 acres. Kolter bought the 270-acre site from Westlake master developer Minto Communities in 2019 for $52 million.

Kolter Urban is developing the pair of 26-story, beachfront Selene Oceanfront Residences at 3000 Alhambra Street in Fort Lauderdale. Kolter launched sales of the 204 luxury condos in April 2021.

The Antillia site plan shows that this project is part of Kolter Land, which focuses on land acquisition and development.

In other south Miami-Dade project proposals, D.R. Horton wants to build a 67-townhouse complex in Homestead, from Southwest Sixth Street south to Lucy Street, and from Southwest 14th Avenue east almost to 12th Avenue.

The area also is poised for new multifamily projects, with McDowell Properties filing an application with the county last week for the seven-story, 201-unit Coronado Park building at 29500 Old Dixie Highway near Homestead.




