Marcus & Millichap will move its Miami office to Wynwood, the latest hub for tech and real estate firms.

Marcus & Millichap leased 12,029 square feet on the seventh floor at the newly built The Gateway at Wynwood, at 2916 North Miami Avenue, according to the landlord’s news release.

The Calabasas, California-based commercial real estate investment sales and financing firm will relocate in the third quarter from its current office at 5201 Blue Lagoon Drive, Suite 100, near Miami International Airport.

New York-based R&B Realty Group, led by Aron Rosenberg, completed the 13-story Gateway in December.

The Kobi Karp-designed building has 195,000 square feet of leasable office space and 25,900 square feet of street-level retail. Amenities include a private rooftop terrace, gym and 24/7 on-site security, according to the release.

Stephen Rutchik and Tom Farmer of Colliers represented R&B Realty. Zach Talbot and Carlo Brignardello of CRESA represented Marcus & Millichap.

Marcus & Millichap, which also offers research and advisory services, has more than 80 offices in the U.S. and Canada.

Ryan Nee, division manager in the Miami office, called Wynwood “the epicenter of Miami” in the release and said the brokerages’ relocation shows it “aims to build a strong foundation within the community.”

Nee did not immediately return a request for comment regarding the number of employees who will work in the new office and whether the space allows for additional future hiring.

Other tenants at The Gateway include Open Store, which leased 14,914 square feet on the 10th floor, and oncology biopharmaceutical company Veru, which leased 12,155-square-foot lease for its global headquarters.

OpenStore is a tech e-commerce firm that buys Shopify businesses, and then uses its software in an effort to boost sales, according to media reports. Keith Rabois, general partner of venture capital firm Founders Fund; Jack Abraham, founder of startup and investment fund Atomic; and Michael Rubenstein, the former president of AppNexus, founded OpenStore.

The first known tenant to sign for retail space at the building is Danish furniture chain BoConcept, which will open in a 3,000-square-foot ground-floor space in the fall.

Wynwood’s office market has been a magnet for tech companies over the past year, boasting big industry names. Rabois and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, along with Abraham’s Atomic, opened an office at the Wynwood Annex. OpenStore originally was in that building before relocating to The Gateway.

The neighborhood has attracted real estate firms, as well. Commercial real estate data startup CREXi has a space at the Wynwood Annex. And Dwntwn Realty Advisors, which has represented many of the neighborhood’s landlords in lease deals, also moved its headquarters to Wynwood.