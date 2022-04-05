Condo sales and dollar volume rose last week in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume last week totaled $291 million, compared to $160 million the week before. Sales reached 345, versus 191 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $844,000, down from $869,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $30 million closing at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island in Miami Beach. Unit PH 6803 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive traded for $4,573 per square foot. Dora Puig represented the seller. Anthony Lauria represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at the Adagio in North Bay Village. The entire condominium at 7939 East Drive sold for $17 million, or $506 per square foot. Susan Gale represented the seller and buyer. Brooke and Christian Torres led the buying entity, marking their first investment in Miami. The couple owns and operates mobile home and RV resort communities in the Pacific Northwest.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from March 27 to April 2:



Most expensive

Fisher Island, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit PH 6803 | 248 days on the market | $30M | $4,573 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Anthony Lauria

Least expensive

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 3102 | 182 days on the market | $3.6M | $1,450 psf | Listing agent: Enrique Leizorek | Buyer’s agent: Eyal Golan PA

Most days on market

Adagio, 7939 East Drive | 1398 days on the market | $17M | $506 psf | Listing agent: Susan Gale | Buyer’s agent: Susan Gale

Fewest days on market

Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles Beach, 15701 Collins Avenue, unit 2005 | 36 days on the market | $6.6M | $2,044 psf | Listing agent: Gabriela Gonzalez Carrillo | Buyer’s agent: Susan Rindley