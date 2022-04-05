Open Menu

$30M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $3.6M to $30M

Miami /
Apr.April 05, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
6800 fisher Island Drive (Zillow, iStock)

6800 fisher Island Drive (Zillow, iStock)

Condo sales and dollar volume rose last week in Miami-Dade County.
Dollar volume last week totaled $291 million, compared to $160 million the week before. Sales reached 345, versus 191 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $844,000, down from $869,000 the week prior.
The top sale was a $30 million closing at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island in Miami Beach. Unit PH 6803 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive traded for $4,573 per square foot. Dora Puig represented the seller. Anthony Lauria represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at the Adagio in North Bay Village. The entire condominium at 7939 East Drive sold for $17 million, or $506 per square foot. Susan Gale represented the seller and buyer. Brooke and Christian Torres led the buying entity, marking their first investment in Miami. The couple owns and operates mobile home and RV resort communities in the Pacific Northwest.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from March 27 to April 2:

Most expensive

Fisher Island, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit PH 6803 | 248 days on the market | $30M | $4,573 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Anthony Lauria

Least expensive

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 3102 | 182 days on the market | $3.6M | $1,450 psf | Listing agent: Enrique Leizorek | Buyer’s agent: Eyal Golan PA

Most days on market

Adagio, 7939 East Drive | 1398 days on the market | $17M | $506 psf | Listing agent: Susan Gale | Buyer’s agent: Susan Gale

Fewest days on market

Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles Beach, 15701 Collins Avenue, unit 2005 | 36 days on the market | $6.6M | $2,044 psf | Listing agent: Gabriela Gonzalez Carrillo | Buyer’s agent: Susan Rindley




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventurabal harbourCondoskey biscaynemiami beachMiami-Dade CountyPalazzo Della Lunasunny isles beachSurf Club Four SeasonssurfsideWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CMC Group's Ugo Colombo and a rendering of Vita at Grove Isle (Photos via Vita at Grove Isle)
    Lawsuit aims to stop controversial Grove Isle project now developed by Ugo Colombo
    Lawsuit aims to stop controversial Grove Isle project now developed by Ugo Colombo
    Vivian Dimond with 230 Lincoln Road (iStock)
    Vivian Dimond, partners acquire Ross-anchored building on Lincoln Road from lender
    Vivian Dimond, partners acquire Ross-anchored building on Lincoln Road from lender
    Suffolk Construction's CEO and chairman John Fish in front of 905 South America Way (Getty Images, Virgin Voyages, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Suffolk sued for allegedly bilking PortMiami terminal subcontractor out of $2.6M
    Suffolk sued for allegedly bilking PortMiami terminal subcontractor out of $2.6M
    Andrew Mirmelli and parking garage at 237 20th Street (Google Maps, Facebook)
    Parking mogul Andrew Mirmelli and partner pick up South Beach garage for $20M
    Parking mogul Andrew Mirmelli and partner pick up South Beach garage for $20M
    1902 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami and Carlos Ramon Polit Faggioni (Google Maps, Getty)
    Feds seek seizure of Coral Gables condo, Miami offices tied to alleged Odebrecht bribery scheme
    Feds seek seizure of Coral Gables condo, Miami offices tied to alleged Odebrecht bribery scheme
    2621 Flamingo Drive in Miami Beach with Mike Hezemans and Rita and Roman Shukhman (Compass, Wikipedia, Getty, LinkedIn)
    Pro race car drivers sell Miami Beach spec house for $10M
    Pro race car drivers sell Miami Beach spec house for $10M
    Steve Witkoff in front of 6455 Pine Tree Drive Circle (Paisley Real Estate, Roberto Castellanos)
    Steve Witkoff flips waterfront Miami Beach home lot for 188% jump
    Steve Witkoff flips waterfront Miami Beach home lot for 188% jump
    Michael Dorrell, co-founder and CEO, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, in front of 235 Solano Prado in Coral Gables (The Jill Zeder Group, LinkedIn/Michael Dorrell)
    New York investment firm founder pays record $34M for waterfront Coral Gables teardown
    New York investment firm founder pays record $34M for waterfront Coral Gables teardown
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.