$14M Surf Club Four Seasons closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $2.6M to $14M

Miami /
Mar.March 29, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Surf Club Four Seasons (Condo)

Condo sales and dollar volume plummeted last week in Miami-Dade County.
Dollar volume last week totaled $160 million, compared to $240 million the week before. Sales reached 191, versus 288 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $869,000, up from $834,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $14 million closing at Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club in Surfside. Unit S-205 at 9001 Collins Avenue traded for $3,567 per square foot. Elizabeth Rodriguez represented the seller. Lazarro Rivero represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Continuum in South Beach. Unit 08 at 50 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach traded for $10 million, or $2,860 per square foot. Tracy Galya had the listing, and Caryn Botknecht represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from March 20 to March 26:

Most expensive

Four Seasons Residences at the Surf Club, 9001 Collins Avenue, unit S-205 | 101 days on the market | $14M | $3,567 psf | Listing agent: Elizabeth Rodriguez | Buyer’s agent: Lazaro Rivero

Least expensive

Trump Tower I, 16001 Collins Avenue, unit 2801 | 60 days on the market | $2.6M | $932 psf | Listing agent: Claudia Villar | Buyer’s agent: Maria Kafetzis

Most days on market

Residence Du Cap, 2600 Island Boulevard, unit PH-5 | 381 days on the market | $5.4M | $918 psf | Listing agent: Jonathan Laoul | Buyer’s agent: Oscar Acosta

Fewest days on market

Ritz-Carlton Sunny Isles Beach, 15701 Collins Avenue, unit 1003 | 12 days on the market | $2.7M | $1,865 psf | Listing agent: Lisa Miller | Buyer’s agent: Ryan Mendell

Tags
aventurabal harbourCondoskey biscaynemiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachSurf Club Four SeasonssurfsideWeekly Condo Sales

