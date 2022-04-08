Open Menu

Data science veterans pay $14M for Turnberry Ocean Club condo in Sunny Isles Beach

Buyers Magid and Linda Abraham founded media measurement and analytics company Comscore in 1999

Miami /
Apr.April 08, 2022 04:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Magid and Linda Abraham (LinkedIn, Turnberry)

Magid and Linda Abraham (LinkedIn, Turnberry)

Trusts linked to a veteran data science duo bought a condo at Jeffrey Soffer’s Turnberry Ocean Club in Sunny Isles Beach for $14.3 million.

Property records show Magid M. Abraham and his wife, Linda B. Abraham, used trusts in their names to buy unit 4301 at 18501 Collins Avenue from the developer.

The Abrahams co-founded Reston, Virginia-based Comscore, a media measurement and analytics company, in 1999. Magid Abraham was CEO for 14 years and took Comscore public in 2007, according to his bio on Stanford University’s website. He is a native of Lebanon who studied at the MIT Sloan School of Management and Paris-based École Polytechnique.

He and his wife left Comscore in 2014. Linda Abraham is a member of the board of directors of Beachwood, Ohio-based real estate investment company SITE Centers, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Property records show the Sunny Isles Beach condo spans 5,968 square feet. Bedroom and bathroom information is not listed.

The 54-story, 154-unit Turnberry Ocean Club was developed by Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development. Closings began in 2020. The developer received a $460 million refinancing from JP Morgan Chase and Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies in 2019.

The tower includes 70,000 square feet of amenities on six floors, a sky club with two swimming pools and two spas, a fitness and spa level, and a dining level. Units range from 2,750 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with three-to-six bedroom floor plans that extend over two and three levels.

Last year, Nick Woodhouse, president of Authentic Brands Group, and his wife, Jocelyne, bought a Turnberry Ocean Club condo for $5.2 million. And Laurie Stark, co-owner of designer brand Chrome Hearts, paid $6.5 million for a unit.

In 2020, an Argentine politico paid $11.9 million for two units at the development.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo salesMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachturnberry ocean club

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ocean House at 125 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Four Seasons Residences at 1425 Brickell Avenue in Miami, and The Surf Club Four Seasons at 9001 - 9111 Collins Avenue in Surfside (Condos.com)
    Here are the top March condo sales in Miami-Dade
    Here are the top March condo sales in Miami-Dade
    CenterPoint Properties' Bob Chapman with 17707 Northwest Miami Court (Platformreverecre, Google Maps)
    CenterPoint picks up Miami Gardens truck storage facility for $47.5M
    CenterPoint picks up Miami Gardens truck storage facility for $47.5M
    Frank Simone and Christina Pappas with the Miami skyline (Getty images)
    Tighter lending standards foiling condo deals after Surfside collapse
    Tighter lending standards foiling condo deals after Surfside collapse
    CMC Group's Ugo Colombo and a rendering of Vita at Grove Isle (Photos via Vita at Grove Isle)
    Lawsuit aims to stop controversial Grove Isle project now developed by Ugo Colombo
    Lawsuit aims to stop controversial Grove Isle project now developed by Ugo Colombo
    1902 Southwest 22nd Street in Miami and Carlos Ramon Polit Faggioni (Google Maps, Getty)
    Feds seek seizure of Coral Gables condo, Miami offices tied to alleged Odebrecht bribery scheme
    Feds seek seizure of Coral Gables condo, Miami offices tied to alleged Odebrecht bribery scheme
    2621 Flamingo Drive in Miami Beach with Mike Hezemans and Rita and Roman Shukhman (Compass, Wikipedia, Getty, LinkedIn)
    Pro race car drivers sell Miami Beach spec house for $10M
    Pro race car drivers sell Miami Beach spec house for $10M
    Michael Dorrell, co-founder and CEO, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, in front of 235 Solano Prado in Coral Gables (The Jill Zeder Group, LinkedIn/Michael Dorrell)
    New York investment firm founder pays record $34M for waterfront Coral Gables teardown
    New York investment firm founder pays record $34M for waterfront Coral Gables teardown
    6800 fisher Island Drive (Zillow, iStock)
    $30M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $30M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.