Trusts linked to a veteran data science duo bought a condo at Jeffrey Soffer’s Turnberry Ocean Club in Sunny Isles Beach for $14.3 million.

Property records show Magid M. Abraham and his wife, Linda B. Abraham, used trusts in their names to buy unit 4301 at 18501 Collins Avenue from the developer.

The Abrahams co-founded Reston, Virginia-based Comscore, a media measurement and analytics company, in 1999. Magid Abraham was CEO for 14 years and took Comscore public in 2007, according to his bio on Stanford University’s website. He is a native of Lebanon who studied at the MIT Sloan School of Management and Paris-based École Polytechnique.

He and his wife left Comscore in 2014. Linda Abraham is a member of the board of directors of Beachwood, Ohio-based real estate investment company SITE Centers, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Property records show the Sunny Isles Beach condo spans 5,968 square feet. Bedroom and bathroom information is not listed.

The 54-story, 154-unit Turnberry Ocean Club was developed by Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development. Closings began in 2020. The developer received a $460 million refinancing from JP Morgan Chase and Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies in 2019.

The tower includes 70,000 square feet of amenities on six floors, a sky club with two swimming pools and two spas, a fitness and spa level, and a dining level. Units range from 2,750 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with three-to-six bedroom floor plans that extend over two and three levels.

Last year, Nick Woodhouse, president of Authentic Brands Group, and his wife, Jocelyne, bought a Turnberry Ocean Club condo for $5.2 million. And Laurie Stark, co-owner of designer brand Chrome Hearts, paid $6.5 million for a unit.

In 2020, an Argentine politico paid $11.9 million for two units at the development.