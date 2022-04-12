Condo sales and dollar volume tumbled last week in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume last week totaled $201 million, compared to $291 million the week before. Sales reached 244, versus 345 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $823,000, down from $844,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $10.6 million closing at 1 Hotel & Homes in Miami Beach. Unit PH-1717 at 102 24th Street sold for $3,702 per square foot. Jennifer Restrepo represented the seller. Alexa Lemieux represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at the St. Regis in Bal Harbour. Unit 2303S at 9701 Collins Avenue sold for $9 million, or $2,531 per square foot. Daniel Silverstein represented the seller, and Menachem Fellig represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from April 3 to April 9:



Most expensive

1 Hotel & Homes, 102 24th Street, unit PH-1717 | 69 days on the market | $10.6M | $3,702 psf | Listing agent: Jennifer Restrepo | Buyer’s agent: Alexa Lemieux

Least expensive

Turnberry Ocean Colony, 16051 Collins Avenue, unit 2803 | 17 days on the market | $3.5M | $1,006 psf | Listing agent: Ilya Reznik | Buyer’s agent: Ilya Reznik

Most days on market

St. Regis, 9701 Collins Avenue | 128 days on the market | $9M | $2,531 psf | Listing agent: Daniel Silverstein | Buyer’s agent: Menachem Fellig

Fewest days on market

1 Hotel & Homes, 102 24th Street, unit PH-1706 | 8 days on the market | $7.5M | $2,939 psf | Listing agent: Tracy Galya | Buyer’s agent: Alberto Esquenazi