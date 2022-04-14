Open Menu

Once UM’s presidential mansion, now a teardown: Coral Gables estate sells for $38M

4.6-acre waterfront Gables Estate property was listed as a “development opportunity”

Miami /
Apr.April 14, 2022 12:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

8565 Old Cutler Road in Coral Gables (Redfin, iStock)

A waterfront Coral Gables estate that previously housed the University of Miami presidents, sold for $38 million as a teardown.

Property records show Regina Valdes Montalva sold the mansion at 8565 Old Cutler Road in Gables Estates to a Delaware company with the same name as the address.

Montalva is the daughter of Spanish artist and sculptor Manolo Valdés, who created seven immense metal sculptures — some weighing 20 tons — that were displayed in New York Botanical Garden from September 2012 to May 2013, according to published reports. The sculptures were on the Coral Gables property when it was listed, but the buyer had to pay for them separately. The listing agent, Lourdes Alatriste with Douglas Elliman, said the buyer declined to purchase the sculptures.

Montalva bought the mansion from the University of Miami for $9 million in 2012, records show. It was donated to UM in 1974, and it housed university presidents until Montalva bought it, including former U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, according to published reports.

The 4.6-acre property sits on the second largest parcel in Gables Estates and includes 302 feet of water frontage, according to records. The main house spans 8,076 square feet, and the guest house spans 1,062-square-feet, with a total of seven full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, records show. Both structures were built in 1964.

The mansion was listed in December for $38 million as a “development opportunity.” Jill Hertzberg with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer, according to Redfin. Hertzberg declined to comment.

In September, prominent Miami attorney John Ruiz sold a waterfront Gables Estates mansion for $13.8 million to a trust controlled by relatives of Perfumania co-founder Rene Garcia. Several weeks earlier, Ruiz paid $25 million for another waterfront mansion in Gables Estates.

In June, two Miami real estate players bought and sold waterfront Coral Gables properties. Developer Armando Codina and his wife, Margarita, sold their Gables Estates home for $9 million, and MasTec CEO Jose Mas paid $9 million for a lot in nearby Cocoplum.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gablesgables estatesMiami-Dade Countywaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (iStock, Getty)
    Miami leads nation with 58% rent spike during the pandemic
    Miami leads nation with 58% rent spike during the pandemic
    40 West Rivo Alto Drive (Redfin/Daniel and Hillary Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Spec home developer sells waterfront Venetian Islands house for $24M
    Spec home developer sells waterfront Venetian Islands house for $24M
    Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development
    Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development
    Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development
    175 Fontainebleau Boulevard in west Miami-Dade County (Google Maps, iStock)
    Tony Hernandez picks up office building in Fontainebleau for $13M
    Tony Hernandez picks up office building in Fontainebleau for $13M
    Bryan Hanson with 70 Isla Bahia Drive (Zimmerbiomet, Compass)
    Medical device honcho pays $14M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec house
    Medical device honcho pays $14M for waterfront Fort Lauderdale spec house
    Link Logistics' Luke Petherbridge (Link Logistics, Calder Casino, iStock)
    Take two: Blackstone affiliate proposes industrial complex with movie studio at Calder’s horse racing track
    Take two: Blackstone affiliate proposes industrial complex with movie studio at Calder’s horse racing track
    (iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    It’s official: Miami-Dade declares housing crisis. Here’s what it means for renters, landlords
    It’s official: Miami-Dade declares housing crisis. Here’s what it means for renters, landlords
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $11M 1 Hotel & Homes closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.