Condo sales and dollar volume rose last week in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume last week totaled $230 million, compared to $201 million the week before. Sales reached 256, versus 244 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $897,000, up from $823,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $15 million closing at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island. Unit 6834 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive sold for $3,153 per square foot. Sandra Fiorenza represented the seller. Archie Drury represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Apogee in Miami Beach. Unit 604 at 800 South Pointe Drive sold for $14.5 million, or $3,490 per square foot. Dora Puig represented the seller, and Barbie Castro represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from April 10 to April 16:



Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6834 | 4 days on the market | $15M | $3,153 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Fiorenza | Buyer’s agent: Archie Drury

Least expensive

One Bal Harbour, 10295 Collins Avenue, unit 603 | 238 days on the market | $4M | $1,288 psf | Listing agent: Gisela Cacciamani | Buyer’s agent: Lourdes Lorenzo-Luaces

Most days on market

Apogee Condo, 800 South Pointe Drive | 341 days on the market | $14.5M | $3,491 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Barbie Castro

Fewest days on market

Residences by Armani/Casa, 18975 Collins Avenue, unit PH-04 | 1 day on the market | $12.4M | $2,572 psf | Listing agent: Daniel Tzinker | Buyer’s agent: Rachel Wertheimer