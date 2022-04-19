Open Menu

$15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $4M to $15M

Miami /
Apr.April 19, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

One Bal Harbour, Apogee Condo and Residences by Armani/Casa (Google Maps)

Condo sales and dollar volume rose last week in Miami-Dade County.

Dollar volume last week totaled $230 million, compared to $201 million the week before. Sales reached 256, versus 244 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $897,000, up from $823,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $15 million closing at Palazzo Della Luna on Fisher Island. Unit 6834 at 6800 Fisher Island Drive sold for $3,153 per square foot. Sandra Fiorenza represented the seller. Archie Drury represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Apogee in Miami Beach. Unit 604 at 800 South Pointe Drive sold for $14.5 million, or $3,490 per square foot. Dora Puig represented the seller, and Barbie Castro represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from April 10 to April 16:

Most expensive

Palazzo Della Luna, 6800 Fisher Island Drive, unit 6834 | 4 days on the market | $15M | $3,153 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Fiorenza | Buyer’s agent: Archie Drury

Least expensive

One Bal Harbour, 10295 Collins Avenue, unit 603 | 238 days on the market | $4M | $1,288 psf | Listing agent: Gisela Cacciamani | Buyer’s agent: Lourdes Lorenzo-Luaces

Most days on market

Apogee Condo, 800 South Pointe Drive | 341 days on the market | $14.5M | $3,491 psf | Listing agent: Dora Puig | Buyer’s agent: Barbie Castro

Fewest days on market

Residences by Armani/Casa, 18975 Collins Avenue, unit PH-04 | 1 day on the market | $12.4M | $2,572 psf | Listing agent: Daniel Tzinker | Buyer’s agent: Rachel Wertheimer

(Condo.com)




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aventurabal harbourCondosmiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    201 East Las Olas Boulevard, 550 S Quadrille Blvd, and 5505 Blue Lagoon (Apartments, Loopnet)
    Miami-Dade and Palm Beach office markets riding high, while Broward flies at low altitude: report
    Miami-Dade and Palm Beach office markets riding high, while Broward flies at low altitude: report
    Seagis Property Group's Bradlee Lord and 13399 Northwest 113th Avenue Road in Medley (Google Maps, Seagis)
    Outdoor storage demand keeps on truckin’: Seagis pays $15M for trailer parking lot in Medley
    Outdoor storage demand keeps on truckin’: Seagis pays $15M for trailer parking lot in Medley
    Canadian investor buys waterfront Pompano Beach development site for condos
    Canadian investor buys waterfront Pompano Beach development site for condos
    Canadian investor buys waterfront Pompano Beach development site for condos
    From left: Ralph, Joe and Avi Nakash, owners of Setai Miami Beach, along with a photo of the condo-hotel at 2001 Collins Avenue and 101 20th Street (Setai Miami Beach, iStock)
    Going down? Elevators at Setai Miami Beach keep breaking, annoying residents and guests
    Going down? Elevators at Setai Miami Beach keep breaking, annoying residents and guests
    Hassan Whiteside and 528 Lakeview Court in Miami Beach (Getty, Joe Azar/Compass)
    NBA’s Hassan Whiteside lists Miami home for $23M, triple what he paid for it
    NBA’s Hassan Whiteside lists Miami home for $23M, triple what he paid for it
    Harbor pays $50M for Fontainebleau apartment building
    Harbor pays $50M for Fontainebleau apartment building
    Harbor pays $50M for Fontainebleau apartment building
    Camryn Magness in front of 102 24th Street in Miami Beach (Getty Images, 1 Hotel & Homes, iStock)
    Pop singer Camryn Magness pays $11M for 1 Hotel & Homes penthouse in Miami Beach
    Pop singer Camryn Magness pays $11M for 1 Hotel & Homes penthouse in Miami Beach
    Philippe Kalifa with the One Thousand Museum (Philippe Kalifa, One Thousand Museum, iStock)
    Wynwood restaurateur Philippe Kalifa buys One Thousand Museum pad for $7M
    Wynwood restaurateur Philippe Kalifa buys One Thousand Museum pad for $7M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.