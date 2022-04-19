Open Menu

Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach

Unit was recently renovated at a cost of $1.4M

Miami
Apr. 19, 2022
By Adam Farence
Hufsky's John Hufsky with before and after renovation of 1000 South Pointe Drive

The CEO of a Canadian food distribution company sold his penthouse at Murano at Portofino in South Beach for $5.7 million, after completing a nearly two-year renovation complicated by Covid.

Property records show John Hufsky, as an individual and as trustee of the Hufsky Sunshine Trust, sold unit 2704 at 1000 South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach to Brian P. O’Neill, with a registered address in Indian River County.

Hufsky leads Husky Foods, an Ontario-based food importing company that owns and operates a 60,000-square-foot warehouse near Toronto, according to the company’s website. It was founded in 1967 by Hufsky’s father, Werner Hufsky, to import European confectionery products.

The penthouse was listed last April for $6.2 million. Bryan Sereny and Bill Hernandez with Douglas Elliman had the listing. Jennifer Goldstein with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. Goldstein could not be reached for comment.

The 2,190-square-foot unit has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The sale price breaks down to $2,602 per square foot.

Hufksy bought the unit in 2013 for $3.1 million, records show.

Sereny said Hufsky renovated the penthouse, and originally planned to only redo the kitchen and bathroom floors. But the project evolved into a gut-renovation down to its concrete shell. Renovations cost $1.4 million, and all the building materials came from overseas, he said.

“There is nothing original in it,” Sereny said. The pandemic caused labor and supply chain issues, bringing the length of the renovation to 20 months, he said.

The Related Group completed the 37-story, 189-unit Murano Portofino in 2002. Sieger Suarez designed the bayfront tower, which includes a health and fitness center, swimming pool and spa, and lighted tennis courts.

Other sales at the Miami Beach condominium include Greg Mirmelli’s purchase of unit 3201 for $5.9 million last year from Shay Kostiner, managing director of Miami Beach-based Fifth Ave Capital Partners.

In 2019, the heir of a Chicago art collector paid $9.3 million for unit 3501 from photographer Robert Curran. Also that year, the wife of a former Miami Worldcenter co-developer paid $5.5 million for unit 3802.




