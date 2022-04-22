Open Menu

Music meets reality TV: Myles Shear flips waterfront Miami Beach home to Sam Logan

Buyer is a star on “Siesta Key,” and recently sold his home there for $6.8M, after listing it in Bitcoin

Miami /
Apr.April 22, 2022 03:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Myles Shear and 3300 Chase Avenue in Miami Beach (Redfin, Getty)

Myles Shear and 3300 Chase Avenue in Miami Beach (Redfin, Getty)

Home sales between dynamic personalities have long been the norm in South Florida — but a Mid-Miami Beach house selling for nearly double in 16 months shows that prices are just as extraordinary as the buyers and sellers.

Inside the property (Redfin)

Property records show electronic dance music manager Myles Shear sold his home at 3300 Chase Avenue in Mid-Miami Beach to “Siesta Key” reality TV star Samuel Logan for $12.5 million — $5.9 million more than Shear’s previous purchase price. The property was listed last year for $13.8 million, according to Redfin.

Shear, a Miami Beach native who discovered house music superstars Kygo and Thomas Jack, had paid $6.6 million for the house at year-end 2020. It was built in 2016. He had sold his North Bay Road home in Miami Beach one month prior to that purchase for $4.2 million.

Inside the property (Redfin)

Logan was an actor in season three of “Siesta Key,” and will be back for season four, according to published reports. At the end of last year, he sold his — appropriately placed — home on Siesta Key for $6.8 million, Sarasota Magazine reported in January. The house was listed for 112 Bitcoin, and Logan paid the commission for his realtor and co-star, Lexie Salameh with Living Vogue, also in Bitcoin, the article states.

Inside the property (Redfin)

Records show Logan’s new 5,363-square-foot house comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one-half bathroom. It is across the street from the Miami Beach Golf Club.

Oren Alexander with Douglas Elliman had the listing, and Nubia Tylke with Florida Capital Realty represented the buyer, according to Redfin. Tylke said this deal didn’t involve any form of cryptocurrency.

Luxury home prices in Miami Beach — along with the rest of South Florida — have risen dramatically as wealthy buyers flock to the area.

Last month, ex-Mafia associate and owner of Anatomy Fitness, Chris Paciello, sold his non-waterfront North Bay Road home in Mid-Miami Beach for a record $9 million. And in February, Michelle Simkins flipped her bayfront Mid-Miami Beach home for $21 million, more than double its previous sale price a year earlier.

This month, a spec home developer sold a waterfront Venetian Islands home in Miami Beach for $23.5 million, and a tech power couple paid $21.5 million for a waterfront Venetian Islands property.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatemiami beachmid-Miami Beachnorth bay roadwaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sandra Fiorenza and Ajit Jain with the Fisher Island unit (Sandra Fiorenza, Money Inc, One Sothebys Realty)
    Berkshire Hathaway top brass pays $15M for flipped Fisher Island condo
    Berkshire Hathaway top brass pays $15M for flipped Fisher Island condo
    Pierre on the Bay at 2050 Bay Drive in Miami Beach and Normandy Villas at 946 Bay Drive in Miami Beach (Marcus & Millichap, Apartments at Home)
    Battle of Normandy? Waterfront Miami Beach apartment complexes sell for $22M
    Battle of Normandy? Waterfront Miami Beach apartment complexes sell for $22M
    Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach
    Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach
    Husky Foods CEO sells Murano at Portofino penthouse in South Beach
    $15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $15M Fisher Island closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    From left: Ralph, Joe and Avi Nakash, owners of Setai Miami Beach, along with a photo of the condo-hotel at 2001 Collins Avenue and 101 20th Street (Setai Miami Beach, iStock)
    Going down? Elevators at Setai Miami Beach keep breaking, annoying residents and guests
    Going down? Elevators at Setai Miami Beach keep breaking, annoying residents and guests
    Hassan Whiteside and 528 Lakeview Court in Miami Beach (Getty, Joe Azar/Compass)
    NBA’s Hassan Whiteside lists Miami home for $23M, triple what he paid for it
    NBA’s Hassan Whiteside lists Miami home for $23M, triple what he paid for it
    Camryn Magness in front of 102 24th Street in Miami Beach (Getty Images, 1 Hotel & Homes, iStock)
    Pop singer Camryn Magness pays $11M for 1 Hotel & Homes penthouse in Miami Beach
    Pop singer Camryn Magness pays $11M for 1 Hotel & Homes penthouse in Miami Beach
    40 West Rivo Alto Drive (Redfin/Daniel and Hillary Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Spec home developer sells waterfront Venetian Islands house for $24M
    Spec home developer sells waterfront Venetian Islands house for $24M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.