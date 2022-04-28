Open Menu

Chris Paciello flips waterfront Sunset Islands teardown in one month for 50% gain

Paciello paid $9.3M for the teardown in March, sold it for $14M

Miami /
Apr.April 28, 2022 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1400 W 23rd Street on the Sunset Islands

1400 W 23rd Street on the Sunset Islands

Anatomy Fitness owner Chris Paciello picked up a waterfront teardown in Miami Beach for $9.3 million, and flipped it one month later for 50 percent more to the next door neighbor, The Real Deal has learned.

Paciello, whose real name is Christian Ludwigsen, bought the home at 1400 West 23rd Street on the Sunset Islands in mid-March, and flipped it to neighbor Jason Wright for $14 million, according to public records and broker Nelson Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, a top agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, represented Paciello in the off-market sale, and Ana Teresa Rodriguez with Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

Flipping for a huge profit is becoming more common in Miami Beach and other parts of South Florida.

“He really wanted to develop it, but the price got to a point where he couldn’t say no,” Gonzalez said.

Wright, a venture capital investor and partner at Apax Partners, owns the modern mansion next door, which he acquired in early 2021 for $18.5 million. The properties are on Sunset Island I.

Attorney Michael Gallinar of Adams Gallinar P.A. worked on the deal on behalf of Paciello.

Read more

The latest sale gives Wright a total of nearly 33,000 square feet of land, or about 0.8 acres. Spec home developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partner Rony Seikaly sold the neighboring property to Wright early last year. It had been partially completed by architect Kobi Karp when Karp and his wife, Nancy sold the property to Glaser and Seikaly.

Paciello’s property next door has a two-story, roughly 7,000-square-foot house on the lot with a pool and dock. The home was built in 1937 and expanded in 1995.

Paciello, an ex-Mafia associate and convicted felon who later ran nightclubs in Miami Beach in the 1990s, is now a real estate investor in addition to owning the Anatomy Fitness chain of gyms, which has locations in Miami Beach, Midtown Miami and Coconut Grove.

In March, Paciello sold the non-waterfront home 5645 North Bay Road for $9 million, a record for dry properties on the bayfront street and one of the most expensive non-waterfront home sales in Miami Beach’s history.

Records show that in February, Paciello bought two adjacent homes in Coconut Grove for $3.7 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    flipshome salesmiami beachSunset Islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    University of Miami’s Mario Cristobal with 8230 Southwest 53rd Avenue (Getty, Zillow, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Touchdown: University of Miami coach buys flipped mansion near Coral Gables
    Touchdown: University of Miami coach buys flipped mansion near Coral Gables
    Jennifer Goldstein and Cristy Rice with 4835 Southwest 82nd Street (The Alexander Team, Getty, Google Maps)
    Former Real Housewife Cristy Rice sells Miami home to Elliman agent
    Former Real Housewife Cristy Rice sells Miami home to Elliman agent
    Ilya Karpov and 2740 North Bay Road in Miami Beach (Pacheco Martinez & Associates)
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road lot in Miami Beach for $21M
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road lot in Miami Beach for $21M
    From left to right: John Gebbia Sr, David Gebbia, Richard Gebbia and John Gebbia Jr with 112 West Palm Midway (Getty, The Waterfront Team at ONE Sotheby's International Realty, iStock)
    Doubling down in South Florida: Richard Gebbia buys non-waterfront Hibiscus Island spec house
    Doubling down in South Florida: Richard Gebbia buys non-waterfront Hibiscus Island spec house
    Four Seasons Residences at 1425 Brickell Avenue Miami (Condo.com)
    $13M Four Seasons Brickell closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    $13M Four Seasons Brickell closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    5050 Northwest Seventh Street in Miami (Google Maps, iStock)
    Condo insurers exit market and hike rates after lawmakers fail to pass safety reform
    Condo insurers exit market and hike rates after lawmakers fail to pass safety reform
    Robert Coward and 2535 Shelter Avenue (Jose Lopez of Immersive Media Solutions, USAP)
    Sunset Islands purchase sets record for non-waterfront home sales in Miami Beach
    Sunset Islands purchase sets record for non-waterfront home sales in Miami Beach
    Myles Shear and 3300 Chase Avenue in Miami Beach (Redfin, Getty)
    Music meets reality TV: Myles Shear flips waterfront Miami Beach home to Sam Logan
    Music meets reality TV: Myles Shear flips waterfront Miami Beach home to Sam Logan
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.