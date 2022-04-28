Open Menu

Touchdown: University of Miami coach buys flipped mansion near Coral Gables

Mansion’s sellers paid $900K less for it last year

Miami /
Apr.April 28, 2022 06:10 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
University of Miami’s Mario Cristobal with 8230 Southwest 53rd Avenue (Getty, Zillow, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)

University of Miami’s Mario Cristobal with 8230 Southwest 53rd Avenue (Getty, Zillow, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)

University of Miami’s head football coach Mario Cristobal scored a new mansion, months after signing a huge contract with UM, The Real Deal has learned.

Cristobal paid $7.9 million for the non-waterfront home at 8230 Southwest 53rd Avenue in the Ponce-Davis neighborhood, near Coral Gables, according to a source. Records show Emily McLellan and Robert Scott McLellan sold the property to a land trust in March.

Cristobal signed an $80 million, 10-year contract with the university last year, replacing former head coach Manny Diaz.

The McLellans paid $7 million for the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom house in May of last year, which means they sold it or 13 percent more in less than a year.

The 8,829-square-foot estate sits on a 1.1-acre lot. It was built in 2005. The property hit the market in September for nearly $8 million, and was on and off the market a few times before the flip.

Compass agent Angel Nicolas represented the sellers in the most recent deal, according to Realtor.com. Diana Gutierrez with Mocca Realty represented the buyer. Nicolas declined to comment, and Gutierrez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recent buyers have been flipping their luxury properties, taking advantage of the boom in demand for multimillion-dollar homes.

Ponce-Davis, a non-waterfront area in unincorporated Miami-Dade, has seen a handful of big sales in recent months. Athletes have long flocked to the neighborhood, including Alex Rodriguez.

Read more

Just this week, former Real Housewife of Miami Cristy Rice, who was previously married to three-time NBA All-Star Glen Rice, sold her nearby Miami home at 4835 Southwest 82nd Street for $5.1 million.

In January, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler paid $7.4 million for a house in the area’s Stonegate community.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    coral gablesflipshome salesUniversity of Miami

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jennifer Goldstein and Cristy Rice with 4835 Southwest 82nd Street (The Alexander Team, Getty, Google Maps)
    Former Real Housewife Cristy Rice sells Miami home to Elliman agent
    Former Real Housewife Cristy Rice sells Miami home to Elliman agent
    1400 W 23rd Street on the Sunset Islands
    Chris Paciello flips waterfront Sunset Islands teardown in one month for 50% gain
    Chris Paciello flips waterfront Sunset Islands teardown in one month for 50% gain
    Ilya Karpov and 2740 North Bay Road in Miami Beach (Pacheco Martinez & Associates)
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road lot in Miami Beach for $21M
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road lot in Miami Beach for $21M
    From left to right: John Gebbia Sr, David Gebbia, Richard Gebbia and John Gebbia Jr with 112 West Palm Midway (Getty, The Waterfront Team at ONE Sotheby's International Realty, iStock)
    Doubling down in South Florida: Richard Gebbia buys non-waterfront Hibiscus Island spec house
    Doubling down in South Florida: Richard Gebbia buys non-waterfront Hibiscus Island spec house
    Robert Coward and 2535 Shelter Avenue (Jose Lopez of Immersive Media Solutions, USAP)
    Sunset Islands purchase sets record for non-waterfront home sales in Miami Beach
    Sunset Islands purchase sets record for non-waterfront home sales in Miami Beach
    Steve Wynn with 1040 North Lake Way in Palm Beach (Google Maps, Getty)
    Billionaire Steve Wynn flips Palm Beach home for $32M, up 33% in a year
    Billionaire Steve Wynn flips Palm Beach home for $32M, up 33% in a year
    Palm Beach (iStock)
    Lack of inventory limits South Florida resi sales as prices rise: Elliman
    Lack of inventory limits South Florida resi sales as prices rise: Elliman
    Sandra Fiorenza and Ajit Jain with the Fisher Island unit (Sandra Fiorenza, Money Inc, One Sothebys Realty)
    Berkshire Hathaway top brass pays $15M for flipped Fisher Island condo
    Berkshire Hathaway top brass pays $15M for flipped Fisher Island condo
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.