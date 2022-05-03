Open Menu

Hialeah apartment project scores $67M construction loan

Financing is for seven-building first phase with 314 units

Miami /
May.May 03, 2022 04:37 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Renderings of the Emerald Bay Apartments project (MSA Architects)

Renderings of the Emerald Bay Apartments project (MSA Architects)

Juan Carlos Gonzalez scored a $67.1 million construction loan for a Hialeah multifamily project that will replace a truck yard, marking continued investor appetite for apartments.

Gonzalez, through his J.V.C. Management Corporation affiliate, obtained the financing for the Emerald Bay Apartments development at 4030 West 88th Street from Ocean Bank, according to a news release.

Eddie Diaz and Jorge Hernandez of Ocean Bank worked on the deal.

The loan is for the project’s first phase consisting of seven buildings, ranging from two to five stories, with a total of 314 units. The plan is for 110 one-bedroom, one-bath apartments; 138 two-bedroom, two-bath apartments; 56 three-bedroom, two-bath units; and 10 three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath apartments, according to the release.

Interiors will have stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, stone countertops and smart-key entry.

J.V.C. Management owns the almost 19-acre lot directly west of West 40th Avenue and between West 84th and 88th streets, records show. It is unclear how much Gonzalez paid for the property, as J.V.C. is listed as the owner, but a deed has not been recorded.

The second phase of the project would have 300 units on 9.8 acres next to the first phase, the release says.

Renderings of the Emerald Bay Apartments project (MSA Architects)

Renderings of the Emerald Bay Apartments project (MSA Architects)

Gonzalez leads Hialeah-based Gonzalez & Sons Equipment, a civil and mechanical engineering company founded in 1938, according to the firm’s website.

Gonzalez’s decision to replace the truck parking with apartments comes as both the open storage industrial market and the rental market are prospering.

In April, CenterPoint Properties bought the Miami Gardens truck storage facility at 17707 Northwest Miami Court for $47.5 million. The growth of e-commerce and robust construction activity has created demand for outdoor storage where trucks and heavy equipment can be parked, according to experts.

South Florida also is seeing hefty apartment demand created by an influx of newcomers that has allowed landlords to push up rents to record highs and prompted developers to bet on the market. In March, the median rent in Miami skyrocketed 58 percent to $2,988, the biggest increase nationwide over the past two years, according to a Realtor.com report.

In another Hialeah project, South Miami-based Estate Companies, led by Robert Suris and Jeffrey Ardizon, is converting a long-closed Ramada Inn at 1950 West 49 Street into the 251-unit Alture Westland apartments. The developers secured a $29.5 million construction loan for the project last year.

Hialeah, which historically has been a largely residential and industrial city in northwest Miami-Dade County, has caught investors’ interest in recent years.

Avra Jain, known for breathing life into long-shuttered motels in the MiMo District along Miami’s Biscayne Boulevard, bought a warehouse at 4800 Northwest 37th Avenue in Hialeah for $10.5 million in August, with plans to convert it into an entertainment center.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    construction loanshialeahMiami-Dade Countymultifamilymultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    DAMAC Properties' Hussain Sajwani and aerial view of Surfside Towers remaining foundation of condominium after collapse (Hussain Sajwani, Getty Images)
    Surfside collapse site auction set for May 24
    Surfside collapse site auction set for May 24
    Don Peebles and Barry Sternlicht with renderings of proposals to develop city-owned property in Miami Beach (Starwood Capital Group, Integra Investments, Comrass Company, Wikipedia, Getty)
    Miami Beach gives preliminary OK to controversial Peebles, Sternlicht office projects near Lincoln Road
    Miami Beach gives preliminary OK to controversial Peebles, Sternlicht office projects near Lincoln Road
    Starwood’s Barry Sternlicht (Getty, iStock)
    Starwood’s a “sea of stability,” prepared for a recession, Sternlicht says
    Starwood’s a “sea of stability,” prepared for a recession, Sternlicht says
    Naftali Group CEO Miki Naftali and the dev site at 201 North Federal Highway (Loopnet, Naftali Group)
    Naftali doubles down in South Florida, buys Fort Lauderdale dev site for $20M
    Naftali doubles down in South Florida, buys Fort Lauderdale dev site for $20M
    Menachem Kranz with 9110 West Bay Harbor Drive (LinkedIn, Miami Real Estate Images, iStock)
    Menachem Kranz buys waterfront Bay Harbor units in bulk deal, plans condo project
    Menachem Kranz buys waterfront Bay Harbor units in bulk deal, plans condo project
    Clara Homes CEO James Curnin and the rental buildings at 10290 and 10200 East Bay Harbor Drive (Google Maps)
    Assemblage complete: Clara Homes pays $18M for third Bay Harbor Islands redevelopment site
    Assemblage complete: Clara Homes pays $18M for third Bay Harbor Islands redevelopment site
    A photo illustration of the Mansions at Acqualina (Mansions at Acqualina, Condo.com, iStock)
    Mansions at Acqualina closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Mansions at Acqualina closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    MG Developer CEO Arilio Torrealba and the property at 3898 Shipping Avenue in Coconut Grove (Google Maps, iStock, MG Developer Miami)
    MG buys redevelopment site near Coconut Grove for $20M
    MG buys redevelopment site near Coconut Grove for $20M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.