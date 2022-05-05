Open Menu

Starwood, Hyperion and Winter Properties score $96M construction loan for West Palm mixed-use project

Triple team JV developing 22-story building with 457 apartments and 7K sf of commercial space

Miami /
May.May 05, 2022 11:44 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: a rendering of the project at 201 Clearwater Drive in West Palm Beach, Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht, Hyperion Group CEO Rob Vecsler and Winter Properties co-CEO David Winter (Getty, Hyperion, Winter Properties)

From left: a rendering of the project at 201 Clearwater Drive in West Palm Beach, Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht, Hyperion Group CEO Rob Vecsler and Winter Properties co-CEO David Winter (Getty, Hyperion, Winter Properties)

A joint venture among Starwood Capital Group, Hyperion Group and Winter Properties is charging ahead with a downtown West Palm Beach mixed-use project after securing a $96.4 million construction loan, The Real Deal has learned.

J.P. Morgan Chase provided the financing, according to a press release. Slated to rise on a 1.3-acre vacant lot at 201 Clearwater Drive, the proposed 22-story building will entail 457 apartments, 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a 628-space parking garage, and more than 34,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities.

Construction on the unnamed project is set to begin soon, with a target of leasing to renters in early 2024, the release states.

In October 2019, an entity named 350 Development LLC paid $1.1 million for the land. Shortly thereafter, Hyperion – based in Miami and New York — and New York-based Winter Properties bought the entity for an undisclosed amount. Hyperion is led by CEO Rob Vecsler, and Winter Properties is led by President Rick Singer and co-CEOs David Winter and David Millstone.

In September, an affiliate of Hyperion, Winter Properties and Starwood, the Miami Beach-based global real estate investment firm led by CEO Barry Sternlicht, bought the property for $18.3 million from 350 Development.

The city of West Palm Beach approved plans for the mixed-use project in August.

Due to an influx of out-of-state firms and population growth, West Palm Beach is a hotbed of development and real estate activity. Starwood, Hyperion and Winter Properties’ project is near Clear Lake on the western edge of downtown, where builders and investors are vying for development sites.

In November, Globe Invest, the Related Group and BH Group formed a joint venture to invest in Transit Village, a $500 million mixed-use project fronting Clear Lake being developed by Michael Masanoff.

In February, the Related Companies, led by Miami Dolphins billionaire owner Stephen Ross, joined Wexford Real Estate Investors and Key International to buy Reflections, a collection of mid-rise office buildings facing Clear Lake, for $35 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    construction loansdowntown West Palm BeachHyperion GroupmultifamilySouth Florida Multifamily MarketStarwood Capital Groupwest palm beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Don Peebles and Barry Sternlicht with renderings of proposals to develop city-owned property in Miami Beach (Starwood Capital Group, Integra Investments, Comrass Company, Wikipedia, Getty)
    Miami Beach gives preliminary OK to controversial Peebles, Sternlicht office projects near Lincoln Road
    Miami Beach gives preliminary OK to controversial Peebles, Sternlicht office projects near Lincoln Road
    Starwood’s Barry Sternlicht (Getty, iStock)
    Starwood’s a “sea of stability,” prepared for a recession, Sternlicht says
    Starwood’s a “sea of stability,” prepared for a recession, Sternlicht says
    Naftali Group CEO Miki Naftali and the dev site at 201 North Federal Highway (Loopnet, Naftali Group)
    Naftali doubles down in South Florida, buys Fort Lauderdale dev site for $20M
    Naftali doubles down in South Florida, buys Fort Lauderdale dev site for $20M
    Renderings of the Emerald Bay Apartments project (MSA Architects)
    Hialeah apartment project scores $67M construction loan
    Hialeah apartment project scores $67M construction loan
    Clara Homes CEO James Curnin and the rental buildings at 10290 and 10200 East Bay Harbor Drive (Google Maps)
    Assemblage complete: Clara Homes pays $18M for third Bay Harbor Islands redevelopment site
    Assemblage complete: Clara Homes pays $18M for third Bay Harbor Islands redevelopment site
    MG Developer CEO Arilio Torrealba and the property at 3898 Shipping Avenue in Coconut Grove (Google Maps, iStock, MG Developer Miami)
    MG buys redevelopment site near Coconut Grove for $20M
    MG buys redevelopment site near Coconut Grove for $20M
    (L-R) Ari Pearl, Matt Press, and Gil Dezer with the property at 1750 Northeast 167th Street in North Miami Beach (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Dezer Development, PPG Development)
    Dezer sells North Miami Beach properties to Ari Pearl and partners for $31M
    Dezer sells North Miami Beach properties to Ari Pearl and partners for $31M
    Bridge Industrial founder and CEO Steve Poulos and the development site at 4310 NW 215th Street (Bridge Industrial)
    Bridge Industrial nabs $154M construction loan for Miami Gardens project
    Bridge Industrial nabs $154M construction loan for Miami Gardens project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.