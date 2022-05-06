Open Menu

Centaur scores $170M financing package for residential golf community at Avenir

Monroe Capital is the lender for the mixed-use, single-family home community

Miami /
May.May 06, 2022 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Kyle Asher, managing director, Monroe Capital and Lotus Capital managing partner Faisal Ashraf along with a rendering of Panther National in Palm Beach County (Panther National, LinkedIn/Kyle Asher, LinkedIn/Faisal Ashraf, iStock)

From left: Kyle Asher, managing director, Monroe Capital and Lotus Capital managing partner Faisal Ashraf along with a rendering of Panther National in Palm Beach County (Panther National, LinkedIn/Kyle Asher, LinkedIn/Faisal Ashraf, iStock)

The developer of Panther National, a planned single-family home community with a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course in the Avenir development in Palm Beach County, secured a $170 million financing package.

Centaur Holdings, a Switzerland and Bermuda-based investment holding company, is developing Panther National, near Palm Beach Gardens. The project calls for 218 single-family homes, an 18-hole course designed by Nicklaus, a golf training center, 40,000-square-foot clubhouse, and a health and lifestyle club.

Chicago-based Monroe Capital is providing the financing, which includes two term loans, a revolver and a construction loan, according to Lotus Capital Partners, which arranged the debt. The developer can borrow up to more than $250 million, according to a press release.

An affiliate of Centaur Holdings paid $60 million for 392 acres at Avenir in November, property records show. Avenir Holdings, led by David Serviansky, sold the land.

Faisal Ashraf, managing partner of Lotus Capital, said the four loan tranches will work together and that the complex structure of the debt is “more optimally designed for the ongoing development of a for-sale residential” project.

“It lowers the cost of financing for them, and allows them to use different things as needed,” he said.

Read more

The first portion of the debt includes the two term loans and revolver — which is similar to a line of credit — totaling $80 million. The developer will use the financing to fund infrastructure and predevelopment costs for the single-family homes. Centaur is also expected to use a portion of those funds for the signature golf course and clubhouse, Ashraf said.

The second tranche is a $90 million construction loan with a revolver component, meaning the developer can draw that debt up and down as homes are completed individually.

Contemporary architect Max Strang of Miami-based Strang Design is designing the single-family homes. The homes range from the mid-$3 millions to more than $10 million, according to the Palm Beach Post. Sales are underway.

Avenir is one of the largest master-planned communities in South Florida, if not the largest. The nearly 4,800-acre area is approved for about 3,900 residential units, most of which are single-family homes; roughly 1.8 million square feet of offices; 200,000 square feet of medical offices; a 300-key hotel; and 400,000 square feet of retail. Builders who have purchased land include Pulte, Toll Brothers, commercial developer Konover Stern, K. Hovnanian Homes and DiVosta.

The project also includes a 2,400-acre nature preserve called Avenir Conservation Area.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Avenirconstruction loansfinancingMonroe Capitalpalm beach gardens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: a rendering of the project at 201 Clearwater Drive in West Palm Beach, Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht, Hyperion Group CEO Rob Vecsler and Winter Properties co-CEO David Winter (Getty, Hyperion, Winter Properties)
    Starwood, Hyperion and Winter Properties score $96M construction loan for West Palm mixed-use project
    Starwood, Hyperion and Winter Properties score $96M construction loan for West Palm mixed-use project
    Renderings of the Emerald Bay Apartments project (MSA Architects)
    Hialeah apartment project scores $67M construction loan
    Hialeah apartment project scores $67M construction loan
    Bridge Industrial founder and CEO Steve Poulos and the development site at 4310 NW 215th Street (Bridge Industrial)
    Bridge Industrial nabs $154M construction loan for Miami Gardens project
    Bridge Industrial nabs $154M construction loan for Miami Gardens project
    Dan Catalfumo with Renderings of Landing at PGA Waterway (Landing at PGA Waterway)
    Catalfumo to launch sales of luxury condos on waterfront site in Palm Beach Gardens
    Catalfumo to launch sales of luxury condos on waterfront site in Palm Beach Gardens
    BGI Companies' Kenneth Baboun, a rendering of Alba Palm Beach and Trez Capital's Ben Jacobson 
    BGI scores $82M construction loan for luxury condo project in West Palm Beach
    BGI scores $82M construction loan for luxury condo project in West Palm Beach
    Madison Realty Capital’s Brian Shatz, Josh Zegen and Diana Group's Jaime Murra with 430 Northeast 31st Street (Concordia, Google Maps)
    Colombian developers score $55M construction loan for Edgewater apartment project
    Colombian developers score $55M construction loan for Edgewater apartment project
    Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development
    Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development
    Midtown Doral scores $67M construction loan for apartment development
    Nadim Ashi with Josh Zegen and the Four Seasons Residences Fort Lauderdale (Rich Stapleton, Fort Partners, LinkedIn)
    Fort Partners pays off largest construction loan in Fort Lauderdale history
    Fort Partners pays off largest construction loan in Fort Lauderdale history
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.