Open Menu

Auto dealership magnate Terry Taylor buys oceanfront Palm Beach condo

Condo was built in 1990, gut-renovated by the sellers in 2015

Miami /
May.May 11, 2022 10:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Douglas Elliman's Scott Gordon with 2770 South Ocean Boulevard (Douglas Elliman, Google Maps)

Douglas Elliman’s Scott Gordon with 2770 South Ocean Boulevard (Douglas Elliman, Google Maps)

An auto dealership magnate dropped $7.5 million on a gut-renovated oceanfront Palm Beach condo.

Property records show Terry R. Taylor, using an entity he leads, bought unit S-502 at 2770 South Ocean Boulevard. The seller is O’Keefe Limited Partnership, a Canadian entity with a Toronto address.

Taylor leads West Palm Beach-based Automotive Management Services, which shares the same address as the entity he used to buy the condo. Taylor is the largest private owner of auto dealerships in the country, with more than 120 dealerships throughout the South and Midwest, according to Automotive News.

The condo was listed in March for $7.5 million. Scott Gordon with Douglas Elliman had the listing. Christian Angle with Christian Angle Real Estate represented the buyer. Angle could not be reached for comment.

Gordon said the sellers, two brothers from Toronto, gut-renovated the condo in 2015 after they bought it for $2.8 million. He said they worked with interior designer Allison Paladino.

Gordon said the buyer paid $7.2 million for the unit and $300,000 for the furniture. He declined to name the buyer. The total sale price breaks down to $1,782 per square foot.

Built in 1990, the 4,040-square-foot condo comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one-half bathroom, according to Realtor.com.

In 2017, Taylor paid $25 million for a penthouse at Porsche Design Tower at 18555 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach. Records show he still owns the property. In 2016, he paid $5 million for unit 3203 at the same tower, with plans to flip it for $7.3 million, but records show it sold for $4.9 million.

Other recent Palm Beach sales include billionaire Steve Wynn flipping a waterfront home in April for $32 million within a year of buying the property for $24 million. Also in April, the Frisbies sold a spec townhouse on the former site of Charley’s Crab restaurant for $27.8 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CondosPalm Beachwaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    151 Chilean Avenue in Palm Beach (Realtor.com, iStock)
    Billionaire bows out: David “Duke” Reyes, wife, sell Palm Beach home for $21M
    Billionaire bows out: David “Duke” Reyes, wife, sell Palm Beach home for $21M
    Two Roads' Reid Boren and Taylor Collins with the site of 9927 and 9955 East Bay Harbor Drive in Bay Harbor Islands (Two Roads, Google Maps)
    Chicago developer buys four waterfront Bay Harbor Islands dev sites for $23M
    Chicago developer buys four waterfront Bay Harbor Islands dev sites for $23M
    Faena House at 3315 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Condos.com)
    Faena House closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Faena House closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    O’Connor Capital's William O’Connor and 151 Worth Avenue (O’Connor Capital Partners, Google Maps)
    Ex-Neiman Marcus building on Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue trades for $78M
    Ex-Neiman Marcus building on Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue trades for $78M
    Luna at Hollywood condominium at 3600 Van Buren Street (Apartments.com, iStock)
    Surfside investor completes $34M Hollywood bulk condo purchase
    Surfside investor completes $34M Hollywood bulk condo purchase
    A photo illustration of the Four Seasons Residences at Biscane Bay (left), the Mansions at Acqualina (middle), and the 1 Hotel & Homes at Miami Beach (right) (Condo.com, iStock)
    Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in April
    Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in April
    18 La Gorce Circle (The Jills Zeder Group/1 Oak Studios) Mansion, Miami
    La Gorce Island compound in Miami Beach hits market for $170M
    La Gorce Island compound in Miami Beach hits market for $170M
    Tommy Hilfiger (left) and Steve Wynn (Getty Images, Photo-illustration by Paul Dilakian/The Real Deal)
    Sellers of luxury homes gain from South Florida’s flipping frenzy
    Sellers of luxury homes gain from South Florida’s flipping frenzy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.