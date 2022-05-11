Open Menu

Pebb, Banyan sell Wawa-leased building at Mainstreet at Boynton

Sprouts-anchored mixed-use project to include 130-unit congregate living facility

Miami /
May.May 11, 2022 09:45 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
An aerial of the Mainstreet at Boynton with Banyan Development principal Jason Sher and Pebb Enterprises CEO Ian Weiner (LinkedIn, Pebb Enterprises, Aerial via Andy Traficante – Atlantic Aerial Imaging)

An aerial of the Mainstreet at Boynton with Banyan Development principal Jason Sher and Pebb Enterprises CEO Ian Weiner (LinkedIn, Pebb Enterprises, Aerial via Andy Traficante – Atlantic Aerial Imaging)

Pebb Enterprises and Banyan Development sold the Wawa-leased outparcel at their Mainstreet at Boynton mixed-use project for $9.5 million.

The Boca Raton-based developers of the Sprouts-anchored mixed-use project sold the property at 6405 West Boynton Beach Boulevard to YFP, according to the sellers’ news release. YFP is a Fort Mill, South Carolina-based company led by Richard Yager Jr. and Jeffrey Yager, state corporate records show. Richard Yager Jr. said YFP has other Florida properties, but declined further comment.

Barry Wolfe and Alan Lipsky of Marcus & Millichap represented the sellers. Sam Young of Atlantic Retail represented the buyer.

Wawa, a chain of gas stations and convenience stores, is in the early stages of a 20-year lease for the 2.9-acre site, according to the release. Grahame Wood founded Wawa, which is based in Wawa, Pennsylvania.

Pebb and Banyan’s 16-acre Mainstreet at Boynton project on the northeast corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Jog Road is partly completed. It’s in an unincorporated Palm Beach County area west of Boynton Beach.

The retail portion, totaling 70,000 square feet, is fully leased, and Sprouts opened its 26,000-square-foot store in December, according to the release. Other retailers include AT&T, F45 Training, Crown Wine & Spirits, Paradise Grills Direct and Aspen Dental.

Still on tap is a 117,000-square-foot, 130-unit congregate living facility, which will be similar to an age-restricted facility, but won’t be a nursing home.

In January, Pebb and Banyan sold a Synovus Bank-leased outparcel at 9844 Jog Road for $5.1 million to an affiliate of Erick Guerra’s Delray Beach-based Raitt Corporation.

Pebb, a family owned company founded in 1973, focuses on purchasing and developing regional shopping centers and office space throughout the Southeast and Midwest, as well as Nevada and Texas, according to its website. Ian Weiner is president and CEO.

Banyan is a commercial real estate development and investment company led by Chairman and Principal Doug Feurring, and Principals Ross Feurring and Jason Sher.

This month, Pebb and Banyan partnered to buy Florida Atlantic University’s tech and innovation-focused Research Park, a seven-building office portfolio at 3600-3998 FAU Boulevard in Boca Raton, for $37.5 million.

An international sovereign wealth fund sold the buildings, but Pebb and Banyan lease the land from FAU’s governing authority, the Florida Atlantic Research and Development Authority.

The Palm Beach County retail market is outperforming pre-pandemic times, with the vacancy rate hitting 4.3 percent in the first quarter, the lowest since at least the first quarter of 2019, according to a Colliers report.

Rents reached $27.26 per square foot in the first quarter, up from $23.69 during the same period last year.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boynton beachpalm beach countyretail marketshopping centers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Buyers Neil Merin, Dung Lam and Jordan Paul along with 1001 Yamato Road (top) and 999 Yamato Road (bottom) (NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, Moris Moreno)
    Yamato Office Center in Boca Raton trades for $46M
    Yamato Office Center in Boca Raton trades for $46M
    151 Chilean Avenue in Palm Beach (Realtor.com, iStock)
    Billionaire bows out: David “Duke” Reyes, wife, sell Palm Beach home for $21M
    Billionaire bows out: David “Duke” Reyes, wife, sell Palm Beach home for $21M
    O’Connor Capital's William O’Connor and 151 Worth Avenue (O’Connor Capital Partners, Google Maps)
    Ex-Neiman Marcus building on Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue trades for $78M
    Ex-Neiman Marcus building on Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue trades for $78M
    Pantzer's Jason and Jordan Pantzer with The District Flats apartment complex at 1701 Clare Avenue (Pantzer Properties, Google Maps)
    Pantzer pays $78M for West Palm Beach apartment complex
    Pantzer pays $78M for West Palm Beach apartment complex
    The Gateway at Wynwood office building at 2916 North Miami Avenue with R&B Realty Group CEO Aron Rosenberg (LinkedIn, R&B Realty Group)
    Lease roundup: Gateway at Wynwood, Goodtime Hotel score tenants
    Lease roundup: Gateway at Wynwood, Goodtime Hotel score tenants
    Pebb Enterprises' Ian Weiner (right) and Banyan Development's  Jason Sher with Research Park at Florida Atlantic University (Pebb, Avison Young, LinkedIn, iStock)
    Pebb, Banyan pay $37.5M for Research Park at FAU in Boca Raton
    Pebb, Banyan pay $37.5M for Research Park at FAU in Boca Raton
    Woodmont Properties chairman Donald Witmondt and ceo Eric Witmondt (Woodmont properties, Loopnet)
    Woodmont beefs up Palm Beach Park of Commerce portfolio with $21M warehouse deal
    Woodmont beefs up Palm Beach Park of Commerce portfolio with $21M warehouse deal
    Thrivent’s Mary Jane Fortin with 4519 South Ocean Boulevard (Thrivent, Redfin)
    Is she in good hands? Finance honcho who led Allstate buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhome
    Is she in good hands? Finance honcho who led Allstate buys oceanfront Highland Beach townhome
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.