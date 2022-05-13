Open Menu

Hedge funder Paul Saunders, wife sell Riviera Beach condo

Sale marks the Saunders’ first deal in months under $10M

Miami /
May.May 13, 2022 10:30 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Paul Saunders with 2700 North Ocean Drive (LinkedIn, Redfin)

Paul Saunders with 2700 North Ocean Drive (LinkedIn, Redfin)

A hedge fund manager with a reputation for making multimillion-dollar real estate deals settled for one under $10 million with a Riviera Beach condo sale.

Property records show hedge funder Paul H. Saunders and his wife, Victoria, sold unit TS9A at 2700 North Ocean Drive to debt-collecting attorney Rick Silver for $7.1 million.

Paul Saunders is the founder and CEO of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia-based James River Capital, a hedge fund that specializes in alternative investments, according to the company’s website. James River was founded in 1986 as the alternate investment wing of the now defunct securities firm Kidder, Peabody & Co., and became independent in 1995 when Saunders acquired it from Kidder, according to the website.

The seller, Silver, is linked to a debt collection firm in Pennsylvania. Silver’s registered address on the deed matches one for NCB Management Services, a debt collection firm that announced in September a new ownership structure, noting that Silver, NCB’s founder, would retain minority ownership and a position on the board of directors.

The Saunders bought the 7,446-square-foot condo in 2011 for $4.3 million from Daniel Rifkin, records show. The unit was built in 2008 and comes with four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one-half bathroom. The price breaks down to $577 per square foot.

It’s the first time in a while that the Saunders are involved in a deal under $10 million.

In February, they bought an oceanfront Highland Beach estate for $34.7 million from the estate of the late Mark Hamister, who ran Buffalo-based hotels and assisted-living facilities company Hamister Group. It was a Highland Beach record sale at the time — before it was supplanted by Steve Buchanan’s purchase of a mansion for $40 million.

In December, the Saunders sold an oceanfront Manalapan estate for $89.9 million to James G.B. Demartini III, as a trustee of the 122021 Land Trust.

Other recent sales in nearby Palm Beach include the sale of Ivana Trump’s former mansion for $72.9 million, and auto dealership magnate Terry Taylor’s purchase of a gut-renovated, oceanfront condo for $7.5 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo salesCondospalm beach countyRiviera Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The property at 102 Jungle Road with Ivana Trump and Tomas Maier (Google Maps, Getty, Wikipedia)
    Ivana Trump’s former Palm Beach mansion sells for $73M
    Ivana Trump’s former Palm Beach mansion sells for $73M
    From left: Buyers Neil Merin, Dung Lam and Jordan Paul along with 1001 Yamato Road (top) and 999 Yamato Road (bottom) (NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, Moris Moreno)
    Yamato Office Center in Boca Raton trades for $46M
    Yamato Office Center in Boca Raton trades for $46M
    Douglas Elliman's Scott Gordon with 2770 South Ocean Boulevard (Douglas Elliman, Google Maps)
    Auto dealership magnate Terry Taylor buys oceanfront Palm Beach condo
    Auto dealership magnate Terry Taylor buys oceanfront Palm Beach condo
    An aerial of the Mainstreet at Boynton with Banyan Development principal Jason Sher and Pebb Enterprises CEO Ian Weiner (LinkedIn, Pebb Enterprises, Aerial via Andy Traficante – Atlantic Aerial Imaging)
    Pebb, Banyan sell Wawa-leased building at Mainstreet at Boynton
    Pebb, Banyan sell Wawa-leased building at Mainstreet at Boynton
    151 Chilean Avenue in Palm Beach (Realtor.com, iStock)
    Billionaire bows out: David “Duke” Reyes, wife, sell Palm Beach home for $21M
    Billionaire bows out: David “Duke” Reyes, wife, sell Palm Beach home for $21M
    Two Roads' Reid Boren and Taylor Collins with the site of 9927 and 9955 East Bay Harbor Drive in Bay Harbor Islands (Two Roads, Google Maps)
    Chicago developer buys four waterfront Bay Harbor Islands dev sites for $23M
    Chicago developer buys four waterfront Bay Harbor Islands dev sites for $23M
    Faena House at 3315 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach (Condos.com)
    Faena House closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Faena House closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    O’Connor Capital's William O’Connor and 151 Worth Avenue (O’Connor Capital Partners, Google Maps)
    Ex-Neiman Marcus building on Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue trades for $78M
    Ex-Neiman Marcus building on Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue trades for $78M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.