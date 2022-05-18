Open Menu

Developer Alex Sapir’s wife files for divorce, citing a “loveless” marriage

Yanina is seeking equitable distribution of their assets, which include waterfront Miami Beach estate

Miami /
May.May 18, 2022 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Alex and Yanina Sapir (Getty, Instagram, Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Alex and Yanina Sapir (Getty, Instagram, Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

UPDATED, May 18, 1:26 p.m.: After nearly 12 years of marriage, another real estate couple is heading for divorce.

Yanina Sapir, the wife of developer Alex Sapir, filed for divorce in April, court records show.

The reason? “The wife can no longer remain in such a loveless relationship,” according to the complaint, filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. They were married in Miami Beach in September 2010, and have two young children.

Alex Sapir is a son of the late Tamir Sapir, founder of the New York City-based Sapir Organization. Alex Sapir now heads the Sapir Organization, as well as Sapir Corp. In South Florida, he developed the nearly sold-out Arte condo project, an oceanfront boutique building in Surfside, north of Miami Beach.

In her divorce filing, Yanina Sapir seeks child support and alimony from Alex Sapir. Her lawyer, the prominent divorce attorney Andrew Leinoff, writes that Alex Sapir should support their minor children “based upon his significant earnings” and ability to provide for their kids “consistent with the lifestyle enjoyed by the parties during the course of the intact marriage.”

Yanina Sapir did not respond to a request for comment and her attorney, Leinoff declined to comment. Alex Sapir declined to comment through his lawyer, Jason Marks.

Read more

The complaint paints a picture of that “incredible” lifestyle, where “money has been no object,” with multiple boats, one nanny, two housekeepers, another housekeeper and boat captain, and travels around the world to countries in Europe, Central America and Asia. Alex drives an Aston Martin while Yanina drives a Range Rover. They are also Burning Man enthusiasts, and have been photographed together on social media attending the Nevada festival multiple times.

As for their assets, Yanina is seeking equitable distribution. The couple lives in a waterfront modern mansion on the Venetian Islands in Miami Beach, and a trust in Yanina’s name paid $11.2 million for the adjacent home in December, according to property records. That home, built in 1994, was listed in May with broker Dora Puig for about $15 million and marketed as a teardown, according to Realtor.com.

The same trust paid $17.3 million for the couple’s estate next door in 2018. The six-bedroom, 7,300-square-foot home was developed by former Formula One driver turned spec home developer Eddie Irvine.

Their primary house is valued at $30 million, the complaint states, which is in line with the market today.

Alex Sapir has been tangled in litigation with his ex-brother-in-law, Rotem Rosen. Last fall, a federal judge dismissed a $100 million lawsuit that Sapir filed against Rosen, who was also his former real estate business partner. It alleged Rosen siphoned off tens of millions of dollars and stole trade secrets. The same judge allowed two of Rosen’s claims tied to his multimillion-dollar buyout agreement with Sapir to move forward.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Alex Sapirdivorcelawsuitsmiami beachSapir

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rise at Brickell City Centre at 88 SW 7 Street in Miami (Condos.com)
    Closing at Rise tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Closing at Rise tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Pebb Capital's Todd Rosenberg with 4000 Collins Avenue (Loopnet, iStock)
    Pebb JV sells CVS-anchored retail space in Miami Beach for $18M
    Pebb JV sells CVS-anchored retail space in Miami Beach for $18M
    A photo illustration of the letter unit owners of Champlain Towers South in Surfside sent to the court (Getty Images, iStock)
    Surfside collapse unit owners ask court to up their $83M payout
    Surfside collapse unit owners ask court to up their $83M payout
    Black Lion Investments' Robert Rivani and the Ritz-Carlton Residences at 4701 North Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach (Ritz-Carlton Residences, Black Lion Investments)
    Black Lion’s den: Robert Rivani pays $8M for waterfront Miami Beach penthouse
    Black Lion’s den: Robert Rivani pays $8M for waterfront Miami Beach penthouse
    E11even's Marc Roberts and Romie Chaudhari with 60 and 90 Northeast 11th Street (Marc Roberts, Abingtonemerson, Loopnet, iStock)
    Puff, puff, pass: Developers win approval for downtown Miami medical marijuana dispensary
    Puff, puff, pass: Developers win approval for downtown Miami medical marijuana dispensary
    Emilio and Gloria Estefan with 444 West Rivo Alto Drive (Getty, Redfin)
    Gloria and Emilio Estefan sell waterfront Venetian Islands home
    Gloria and Emilio Estefan sell waterfront Venetian Islands home
    Michele and Kevin Segalla and Ilya Karpov with 320 Hibiscus Drive (LinkedIn, Craig Denis) Miami, Mansions
    Mobile gaming tycoon, investment manager wife pay $29M for Hibiscus Island spec mansion
    Mobile gaming tycoon, investment manager wife pay $29M for Hibiscus Island spec mansion
    The Villa Paradiso at 1415 Collins Avenue and The Orchid House Hotel at 1350 Collins Avenue with Randall Smith of Alden Global Capital and Joe Nakash (Getty, Wikipedia)
    Boutique South Beach hotels trade amid heightened demand
    Boutique South Beach hotels trade amid heightened demand
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.