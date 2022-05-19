Open Menu

Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M

Purchase comes a week after dealer Terry R. Taylor bought an oceanfront Palm Beach condo

Miami /
May.May 19, 2022 05:30 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of 9 Via Los Incas in Palm Beach (Zillow, iStock)

A photo illustration of 9 Via Los Incas in Palm Beach (Zillow, iStock)

An auto dealership magnate has a new place to park after buying a Palm Beach house from an interior designer for $19 million.

Property records show George T. Albrecht bought the property at 9 Via Los Incas from Angela Giguere Kumble.

Angela Giguere-Kumble (AMG Interior Designs)

Angela Giguere-Kumble (AMG Interior Designs)

Albrecht is chairman of Woburn, Massachusetts-based Albrecht Auto Group, according to his LinkedIn. The company has nine dealerships near Boston, with brands that include Toyota, Infiniti and Nissan, its website shows.

Kumble has worked on interior design for luxury properties in South Florida and New York City, according to her website. Her company, AMG, is based in New York City. Her portfolio includes estates, townhomes, apartments and commercial space, her website shows.

Paulette and Dana Koch with Corcoran had the listing, and Dana Landry with Dana Edward Landry represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

Built in 1980, the 5,088-square-foot house comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, one-half bathroom, and a two-car garage, according to Realtor.com. It last sold in 2010 for $5.6 million, records show. Three properties separate the home from the ocean.

Paulette Koch said Kumble had gut-renovated the house after buying it. “It’s a really magnificent home,” Koch said. “It has all these elements people really look for.”

It’s the second time this month that an auto dealership tycoon bought property in Palm Beach. Last week, Terry R. Taylor, who leads West Palm Beach-based Automotive Management Services, paid $7.5 million for a gut-renovated oceanfront condo.

It’s also the latest in a seemingly endless string of high-priced sales in Palm Beach. Earlier this month, Ivana Trump’s former, newly renovated mansion sold for $72.9 million. It changed hands from German fashion designer Tomas Maier and his husband to a Delaware LLC.

Billionaire David “Duke” K. Reyes and his wife, Pamela A. Perri Reyes, also sold their Palm Beach home this month for $21 million to a trust led by an attorney with Gunster. The true buyer is unknown.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    auto dealershipshome salesPalm Beachpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Stephen Macricostas and Andre Branch in front of 4535 Nautilus Court (Getty Images, Redfin)
    Buyer of Andre Branch’s former Miami Beach house flips it for $7M
    Buyer of Andre Branch’s former Miami Beach house flips it for $7M
    Worth Capital’s Charles “Rusty” Holzer and 13501 South Shore Boulevard in Wellington (Getty, Google Maps)
    Wellington real estate investor pays $16M for shopping center in own backyard
    Wellington real estate investor pays $16M for shopping center in own backyard
    LBCW Investments' Clay Hamlin III with 1100 25th Street and 1426 Skees Road (Loopnet, LBCW)
    Industrial play: Alliance HP trades one West Palm complex for another
    Industrial play: Alliance HP trades one West Palm complex for another
    184 Sunset Avenue in Palm Beach with Benchmark's Jordan Vogel and Aaron Feldman (Apartments, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Benchmark drops $17M for historic Palm Beach apartment building
    Benchmark drops $17M for historic Palm Beach apartment building
    Lennar's Eric Feder with 4042 Island Estates Drive (The Carroll Group, Lennar)
    Lennar’s Eric Feder sells waterfront Island Estates home in Aventura for record $12M
    Lennar’s Eric Feder sells waterfront Island Estates home in Aventura for record $12M
    Trippie Redd with 5600 Southwest 136th Avenue (Getty, iStock, Richard Lopez of Lopez Productions, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Rapper Trippie Redd buys Southwest Ranches estate
    Rapper Trippie Redd buys Southwest Ranches estate
    Black Lion Investments' Robert Rivani and the Ritz-Carlton Residences at 4701 North Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach (Ritz-Carlton Residences, Black Lion Investments)
    Black Lion’s den: Robert Rivani pays $8M for waterfront Miami Beach penthouse
    Black Lion’s den: Robert Rivani pays $8M for waterfront Miami Beach penthouse
    Emilio and Gloria Estefan with 444 West Rivo Alto Drive (Getty, Redfin)
    Gloria and Emilio Estefan sell waterfront Venetian Islands home
    Gloria and Emilio Estefan sell waterfront Venetian Islands home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.