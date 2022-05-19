An auto dealership magnate has a new place to park after buying a Palm Beach house from an interior designer for $19 million.

Property records show George T. Albrecht bought the property at 9 Via Los Incas from Angela Giguere Kumble.

Albrecht is chairman of Woburn, Massachusetts-based Albrecht Auto Group, according to his LinkedIn. The company has nine dealerships near Boston, with brands that include Toyota, Infiniti and Nissan, its website shows.

Kumble has worked on interior design for luxury properties in South Florida and New York City, according to her website. Her company, AMG, is based in New York City. Her portfolio includes estates, townhomes, apartments and commercial space, her website shows.

Paulette and Dana Koch with Corcoran had the listing, and Dana Landry with Dana Edward Landry represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

Built in 1980, the 5,088-square-foot house comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, one-half bathroom, and a two-car garage, according to Realtor.com. It last sold in 2010 for $5.6 million, records show. Three properties separate the home from the ocean.

Paulette Koch said Kumble had gut-renovated the house after buying it. “It’s a really magnificent home,” Koch said. “It has all these elements people really look for.”

It’s the second time this month that an auto dealership tycoon bought property in Palm Beach. Last week, Terry R. Taylor, who leads West Palm Beach-based Automotive Management Services, paid $7.5 million for a gut-renovated oceanfront condo.

It’s also the latest in a seemingly endless string of high-priced sales in Palm Beach. Earlier this month, Ivana Trump’s former, newly renovated mansion sold for $72.9 million. It changed hands from German fashion designer Tomas Maier and his husband to a Delaware LLC.

Billionaire David “Duke” K. Reyes and his wife, Pamela A. Perri Reyes, also sold their Palm Beach home this month for $21 million to a trust led by an attorney with Gunster. The true buyer is unknown.