Open Menu

Ex-nightclub mogul Francis Milon sells waterfront Miami Beach home for $13M

Cognito co-founder relocated from San Francisco to Miami last year

Miami /
May.May 23, 2022 10:30 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cognito's John Backus and 7960 Biscayne Point Circle (LinkedIn, Zillow)

Cognito’s John Backus and 7960 Biscayne Point Circle (LinkedIn, Zillow)

Another out-of-state tech tycoon is taking over a waterfront Miami Beach home.

John Backus, co-founder and chief technology officer of identity verification company Cognito, paid $13 million for a five-bedroom, six-bathroom house at 7960 Biscayne Point Circle in the city’s Biscayne Point neighborhood, according to records.

Seller Francis Milon paid $2.1 million for the property in 2013. Milon demolished a 1,611-square-foot home and replaced it with the two-story, 5,800-square-foot modern house, built between 2016 and 2019, records show. The home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and marble floors, according to Zillow.

Milon and his brother, Eric Milon, co-founded The Opium Group, a now-defunct hospitality company that owned Miami Beach nightclubs Mansion, SET, Mokai, and Cameo during the 2000s and 2010s.

In January, Backus and his partners sold Cognito to San Francisco-based financial services company Plaid for $250 million in a cash-and-stock deal, according to published reports. On his Twitter account, Backus said he moved to Miami from San Francisco in April of last year. At the time, he tweeted that the business climate and less restrictive Covid-19 measures in South Florida convinced him and several close fellow techies to relocate.

“I didn’t move to SF b/c of the weather,” he tweeted. “I moved there b/c I like programming computers and being around smart ambitious people.”

Indeed, Backus is not the only tech guru to find refuge under the sun and by the water. Last month, an entity managed by Dario Leonardo Conca and Paula Shayene Cruz De Araujo, a married couple who are top executives at software and app company Zudy, paid $21.5 million for a partially built waterfront mansion on the Venetians Islands.

Another recent tech arrival to the Venetian Islands is Ryan Hudson, co-founder of the discount and coupon app Honey. Last year, Hudson paid $15 million for a 5,501-square-foot waterfront house on Dilido Island.

In November, Ed Lando, co-founder of gifting app maker Goody, paid $15.1 million for a waterfront home on Rivo Alto Island.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Biscayne Pointhome salesmiami beachTechwaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber, real estate developer Stephen Ross, and the Deauville Beach Resort in Miami Beach (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Stephen Ross wants to redevelop the Deauville Miami Beach with architect Frank Gehry
    Stephen Ross wants to redevelop the Deauville Miami Beach with architect Frank Gehry
    369 North Hibiscus Drive (Villazzo Realty, iStock) Buddhist, Mansion
    Lawyer pays $14M for waterfront Hibiscus Island manse that hosted Tibetan Buddhist masters
    Lawyer pays $14M for waterfront Hibiscus Island manse that hosted Tibetan Buddhist masters
    Residential sales fall in Southern Florida
    Residential sales fall in April across South Florida
    Residential sales fall in April across South Florida
    Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M
    Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M
    Another auto dealership magnate rolls into Palm Beach to buy a house for $19M
    From left: Stephen Macricostas and Andre Branch in front of 4535 Nautilus Court (Getty Images, Redfin)
    Buyer of Andre Branch’s former Miami Beach house flips it for $7M
    Buyer of Andre Branch’s former Miami Beach house flips it for $7M
    Rise at Brickell City Centre at 88 SW 7 Street in Miami (Condos.com)
    Closing at Rise tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Closing at Rise tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Alex and Yanina Sapir (Getty, Instagram, Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Developer Alex Sapir’s wife files for divorce, citing a “loveless” marriage
    Developer Alex Sapir’s wife files for divorce, citing a “loveless” marriage
    Pebb Capital's Todd Rosenberg with 4000 Collins Avenue (Loopnet, iStock)
    Pebb JV sells CVS-anchored retail space in Miami Beach for $18M
    Pebb JV sells CVS-anchored retail space in Miami Beach for $18M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.