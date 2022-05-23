Ryder Logistics I Cabot Miramar I Miramar Centre Business Park

Ryder Logistics, which runs transportation, fleet and supply chain operations, moved its third-party logistics space from Pembroke Pines to the Miramar Centre Business Park.

Ryder moved into a roughly 152,573-square-foot space at Cabot Miramar, 15501 Southwest 29th Street, from its previous 80,000-square-foot space at Seneca Park, according to a news release from the Miramar landlord’s broker.

Matt McAllister and Chris Metzger of Cushman & Wakefield represented Boston-based Cabot Properties, which owns the Cabot Miramar building. Jose and Sebastian Juncadella of Fairchild Partners represented Ryder.

Cabot Miramar, which now is fully leased, spans about 304,428 square feet and sits on 20 acres, according to the release. The building has rear-loading, spec offices, 32-foot clear height, a 130-foot truck court, 48 dock doors, 50-foot by 50-foot column spacing, an Early Suppression Fast Response fire safety system and energy-efficient lighting.

Other tenants include Aero Accessories and All Clear, the release says.

Cabot Properties, led by CEO Franz Colloredo-Mansfeld, bought the building in September for $71.6 million, according to a deed.

Omega Learning Center, Lifestyle Realty and others I Downtown Doral | Doral

Codina Partners’ Downtown Doral mixed-use development secured four new office tenants and one retail tenant.

Lifestyle Realty leased a 1,882-square-foot office; Halcyon Aviation Capital leased a 2,013-square-foot office; Martinez Legal Firm leased a 1,277-square-foot office; and Robins and Morton took a 3,190-square-foot office, according to a Codina news release.

The new retailer is tutoring and test preparations provider Omega Learning Center, which leased 2,067 square feet.

The deals bring Downtown Doral’s office and retail occupancy to 92 percent.

Codina Partners, based in Coral Gables and led by Armando Codina and Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, is the master developer of the 250-acre project, which includes apartment buildings.

The leases come on the heels of Downtown Doral scoring nine new retail and office tenants, as well as one expansion of an existing office lease, earlier this year.

Original Impressions I Bridge Point 595 I Davie

Bridge Industrial’s distribution complex Bridge Point 595 in Davie is fully leased, after securing Original Impressions as a tenant.

Original Impressions, a Postal Center International company, took out 98,012 square feet at the building at 2750 Bridge Way in Davie, according to a release from the landlord’s broker.

Keith Graves and Joseph Byrnes of Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International represented Bridge Industrial. Rick Etner of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

Original Impressions provides mail, print, fulfillment, signs, packaging, promotional, creative, and e-business services, with clients that include financial firms, governments, and health care and insurance businesses, according to the release.

The Bridge Point 595 location will be a signage and fulfillment center. The deal brings Weston-based Postal Center International’s footprint to more than 450,000 square feet, including a space in San Antonio, Texas, the release says.

Bridge Industrial bought the 34.1-acre development site in 2019 for $36.9 million, and developed the three-building Bridge Point 595.

The complex has 32-foot clear ceiling heights, dock-high loading, Early Suppression Fast Response fire safety system, 54-foot column spacing, and six-foot speed bays, according to the release.

Other tenants include Shipmonk fulfillment and inventory management software company; logistics hubs provider Reef Technology; and moving, delivery and storage firm K&K Transfer.

Keystone Automotive Operations, Airworthy I Enterprise Commerce Center I Deerfield Beach

The Enterprise Commerce Center in Deerfield Beach is fully leased after securing two new tenants.

Keystone Automotive Operations leased 10,351 square feet, and aviation industry interior services provider Airworthy leased 8,759 square feet at the two-building complex at 1901 Green Road and 5051 Northwest 13th Avenue, according to a release from the landlord’s broker.

Property owner Mancini & Sons Florida #2 is managed by David Mancini Sr., state corporate records show.

Jonathan Thiel and Daniel Forman of Berger Commercial Realty/Corfac International represented Mancini & Sons.

They also brokered three lease renewals and one expansion.

Custom Plastic Card Co., MD Science Labs, and Limitless Strength and Conditioning renewed their leases. Weather Guard Industries renewed and expanded its space.

Evolution Research Group I Quattro Miami I western Miami-Dade County

Evolution Research Group took a 75,000-square-foot office space at the Quattro Miami four-building office complex.

Evolution, a medical research company, leased the entire four-story building at 700 Northwest 107th Avenue in western Miami-Dade County in the Airport West submarket, according to a release from the landlord’s broker.

An entity led by Yoav Merary and Guy Sharon owns Quattro Miami. Merary is founder and managing partner of Naya USA Investment & Management, which buys and manages commercial and residential properties, according to the company’s website.

Doug Okun of JLL represented the landlord. David Herbert, and Donna and Joseph Abood of Avison Young represented Evolution Research.

The tenant is moving from its Hialeah space, and its new lease represents a 45,000-square-foot expansion, according to the release.

The owner has renovated the property, including the façades, lobbies, common areas, gym, conference center and restrooms, according to the release. The café also has been revamped.

Winston & Strawn I Southeast Financial Center I downtown Miami

Law firm Winston & Strawn opened its first Miami office at the Southeast Financial Center in downtown Miami.

Employees started to occupy a roughly 15,000-square-foot space at the building at 200 South Biscayne Boulevard in Miami last week, according to a spokesperson. Six partners, including litigators and deal attorneys, will initially work out of the office, but more attorneys are expected to join them.

Winston & Strawn is based in Chicago and has offices worldwide. The law firm’s expansion to Miami is a bet on growing South Florida legal sectors, such as real estate, cryptocurrency, blockchain, energy, infrastructure, bankruptcy and complex business litigation, according to a Winston news release. Attorney Enrique Martin leads the Miami office.

Billionaire Amancio Ortega, known as the creator of the Zara apparel and accessories retailer, bought the 55-story Southeast Financial Center and nearby land for more than $500 million in 2018. An entity listing several board members of the Amancio Ortega Foundation still owns the building, according to records.

The Southeast Financial Center is a temporary office for Winston & Strawn, as the firm plans to open its permanent space on two floors spanning 36,000 square feet at the 830 Brickell tower that is under construction. Vlad Doronin’s OKO Group and Jonathan Goldstein’s Cain International are developing the 55-story tower in Brickell.