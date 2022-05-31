Jordan Gimelstein and David Spitz joined Inhouse Commercial to launch an investment sales division. Principal Jared Robins launched the brokerage two years ago with Alexandra Mesa, director of operations and marketing, to focus on retail leasing.

Gimelstein and Spitz previously led the investment sales division at Koniver Stern Group, a Miami Beach-based brokerage. They have worked on sales totaling more than $280 million. Their most recent deals include the $32.5 million sale of 1800 Alton Road to AMAC.

BBX Capital Real Estate’s industrial real estate arm, BBX Logistics Properties, hired Pablo Martinez as vice president of acquisitions. He was a financial consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers, and before that an investment associate with ESJ Capital Partners.

Marcus & Millichap promoted Ryan Nee to senior vice president and division manager for the firm’s Southeast division, and promoted Harrison Rein to regional manager of the Miami and Fort Lauderdale offices. Nee oversees the Florida and Georgia offices, with more than 250 agents and four executives.

Real estate attorney Kathryn Goldberger joined Holland & Knight as a partner in its West Palm Beach office. Goldberger, a member of the law firm’s real estate section, was previously in-house counsel at Westbrook Partners, a real estate private equity firm. Goldberger focuses on joint venture deals and represents capital partners, operating partners, developers and other interest-holders in real estate deals and ventures.

Brian Gitlin joined Blanca Commercial Real Estate as chief operating officer. He previously worked at the University of Miami, where he led real estate acquisitions, sales and leases for the university and its UHealth.

JLL tapped Roderick Barnes as the Florida regional market director and LaShawn Bates to oversee north and central Florida. Both Barnes and Bates already worked for JLL, but Barnes relocated with the new position. Barnes was managing director of integrated portfolio services for the company in New York City, and is moving to Miami, while Bates has led operations in Florida over the past three years.

Hallandale Beach-based PropertyForce promoted Shane Sullivan to vice president and managing director of acquisitions. It also promoted Dan Hernandez to vice president and managing director of asset management. Sullivan joined the investment firm six years ago and was most recently a sales director, while Hernandez was previously a regional asset manager and acquisitions agent.

Catalfumo Companies brought on Alexander Riera as vice president of marketing. Riera has worked for brokerages including Sotheby’s International Realty, Brown Harris Stevens and Douglas Elliman. He was most recently managing director at Evolution Virtual.