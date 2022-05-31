New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams paid $6.8 million for a waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Isles neighborhood.

Williams bought the three-story property at 527 Royal Plaza Drive from married couple Galo Coba and Jessica Atkins, according to a deed.

Marc Hameroff of Engel & Völkers represented the sellers, and Tanya Vanterpool of Macken Realty represented the buyer.

The 7,660-square-foot house has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a two-car garage and a third-story flex space that’s now used as an entertainment room but can be converted into a gym, office or a sixth bedroom, according to Realtor.com.

The home was built in 2012 on 0.2 acres. Coba paid $3.8 million for the house in 2018, records show.

The house is a “smart home,” according to Realtor.com. (Smart homes allow for remote control through a cell phone or a computer of appliances and lighting.) The kitchen includes Wolf appliances, a gas stove, wine cooler and butler’s pantry. The master suite has a fireplace and an oversized bathroom with a sauna. The backyard has a pool, spa and summer kitchen.

Williams posted an Instagram story at the start of Memorial Day weekend, showing a wooden serving board of lobster and steak in front of a grill in the summer kitchen, with a caption, “First meal in new house.”

Williams, 27, originally was drafted by the New York Jets in 2015 and traded to the Giants in 2019, according to his profile on the Giants’ website.

The seller, Coba, purchased another Las Olas Isles property in January. He paid $7.7 million for the house at 444 Royal Plaza Drive.

The South Florida waterfront residential real estate market is a magnet for athletes, with Fort Lauderdale attracting its share of the activity.

In October, Los Angeles Chargers star defensive end Joey Bosa, through a trust, paid $5.8 million for the home at 2401 Solar Plaza Drive in the city’s Idlewyld neighborhood, which is east of Las Olas Isles.

That deal came on the heels of retired NBA legend Scottie Pippen selling the three-story mansion at 2571 Del Lago Drive in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach for $10.5 million.

Pippen had won six world championships with the Chicago Bulls and a gold medal with the 1992 Olympic Dream Team.