Open Menu

NY Giants’ Leonard Williams buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale home

Five-bedroom house includes third-story flex space

Miami /
May.May 31, 2022 01:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams and 527 Royal Plaza Drive in Fort Lauderdale (Getty Images, Google Maps)

New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams and 527 Royal Plaza Drive in Fort Lauderdale (Getty Images, Google Maps)

New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams paid $6.8 million for a waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Isles neighborhood.

Williams bought the three-story property at 527 Royal Plaza Drive from married couple Galo Coba and Jessica Atkins, according to a deed.

Marc Hameroff of Engel & Völkers represented the sellers, and Tanya Vanterpool of Macken Realty represented the buyer.

The 7,660-square-foot house has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a two-car garage and a third-story flex space that’s now used as an entertainment room but can be converted into a gym, office or a sixth bedroom, according to Realtor.com.

The home was built in 2012 on 0.2 acres. Coba paid $3.8 million for the house in 2018, records show.

The house is a “smart home,” according to Realtor.com. (Smart homes allow for remote control through a cell phone or a computer of appliances and lighting.) The kitchen includes Wolf appliances, a gas stove, wine cooler and butler’s pantry. The master suite has a fireplace and an oversized bathroom with a sauna. The backyard has a pool, spa and summer kitchen.

Williams posted an Instagram story at the start of Memorial Day weekend, showing a wooden serving board of lobster and steak in front of a grill in the summer kitchen, with a caption, “First meal in new house.”

(Instagram)

(Instagram)

Williams, 27, originally was drafted by the New York Jets in 2015 and traded to the Giants in 2019, according to his profile on the Giants’ website.

The seller, Coba, purchased another Las Olas Isles property in January. He paid $7.7 million for the house at 444 Royal Plaza Drive.

The South Florida waterfront residential real estate market is a magnet for athletes, with Fort Lauderdale attracting its share of the activity.

In October, Los Angeles Chargers star defensive end Joey Bosa, through a trust, paid $5.8 million for the home at 2401 Solar Plaza Drive in the city’s Idlewyld neighborhood, which is east of Las Olas Isles.

That deal came on the heels of retired NBA legend Scottie Pippen selling the three-story mansion at 2571 Del Lago Drive in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach for $10.5 million.

Pippen had won six world championships with the Chicago Bulls and a gold medal with the 1992 Olympic Dream Team.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    athletesbroward countyCelebrity Real EstateFort Lauderdalehome sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings and plans for the redevelopment of the Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale (Dwell Design Studio and Adache Group Architects)
    Galleria Fort Lauderdale owner revives, revamps redevelopment proposal
    Galleria Fort Lauderdale owner revives, revamps redevelopment proposal
    the property at 5625, 5605, 5679 and 5727 140th Avenue South in Wellington, FL with Lou L. Pai, a former executive with Enron (Google Maps, Alchetron)
    Ex-Enron boss Lou Pai pays $8M for Wellington equestrian estate
    Ex-Enron boss Lou Pai pays $8M for Wellington equestrian estate
    From left: Ivy Realty's Anthony P. DiTommaso Jr. and Russell Warren Jr. (Ivy Realty in front of the Tower 101 office building at 101 Northeast Third Avenue in Fort Lauderdale (Ivy Realty)
    Lease roundup: Ivy Realty scores tenants at Tower 101 in Fort Lauderdale
    Lease roundup: Ivy Realty scores tenants at Tower 101 in Fort Lauderdale
    Bain Capital's Paul Edgerley and Todd Glaser with 215 Indian Road (Bain Capital Private Equity, Google Maps, iStock)
    Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach home to Bain Capital adviser
    Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach home to Bain Capital adviser
    Transamerican Development's President Albert Benalloun with 3100 South Ocean Drive (Google Maps, Benher Capital)
    Publix pays $13M for waterfront Hollywood site approved for supermarket
    Publix pays $13M for waterfront Hollywood site approved for supermarket
    CKK Real Estate's Casey Karl Koslowski with 539 North Birch Road (CKK, The Grand Resort & Spa, iStock)
    Broker Casey Koslowski sells his all-male Fort Lauderdale resort for $11M
    Broker Casey Koslowski sells his all-male Fort Lauderdale resort for $11M
    Sterling Organization managing principal and CEO Brian Kosoy and Coral Landings III at 6166 and 6200 West Sample Road (Sterling Organization, LoopNet)
    Sterling drops $37M for Coral Springs shopping center anchored by Best Buy
    Sterling drops $37M for Coral Springs shopping center anchored by Best Buy
    SROA Capital's Ben Macfarland III with 000 Pembroke Road (LinkedIn, Loopnet)
    SROA Capital pays $20M for Hallandale Beach industrial-flex property
    SROA Capital pays $20M for Hallandale Beach industrial-flex property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.