Fendi Chateau closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $2.3M to $9.5M

Miami
Jun.June 01, 2022 05:30 PM
By Adam Farence
A photo illustration of the Fendi Chateau Ocean Residences at 9349 Collins Avenue (Fendi Chateau, iStock)

Miami-Dade condo sales declined during the fourth week of May.

Dollar volume last week totaled $166 million, down from $246 million the week before. Sales reached 228, compared with 262 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $727,000, down from $939,500 the week prior.

The top sale was a $9.5 million closing at Fendi Chateau in Surfside. Unit 402 at 9349 Collins Avenue sold for $2,751 per square foot. Romina Grinberg with Brown Harris Stevens represented the seller, and Ximena Penuela with Clarte Realty represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Oceana Bal Harbour in Bal Harbour. Unit 2402 at 10201 Collins Avenue sold for $8.5 million, or $2,463 per square foot. Matias Derito with HQ International Realty Group had the listing, and Bruno Junqueira with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 22 to May 28:

Most expensive

Fendi Chateau, 9349 Collins Avenue, unit 402 | 14 days on the market | $9.5M | $2,751 psf | Listing agent: Romina Grinberg with Brown Harris Stevens | Buyer’s agent: Ximena Penuela with Clarte Realty

Least expensive

Jade Ocean, 17121 Collins Avenue, unit 1608 | 19 days on the market | $2.3M | $1,163 psf | Listing agent: Richard Goihman with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Vanesa Seijas with Urban Development & Investments

Most days on market

St. Regis, 9705 Collins Avenue, unit 403N | 204 days on the market | $5.1M | $1,795 psf | Listing agent: Ricardo Montalvan with Weichert NexGen

Fewest days on market

Green Diamond, unit 3503 | 8 days on the market | $3.3M | $1,649 psf | Listing Agent: Michele Redlich with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Menachem Fellig with Compass Florida




    bal harbour, Condos, key biscayne, Miami, miami beach, Miami-Dade County, sunny isles beach, surfside, Weekly Condo Sales

