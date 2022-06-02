Open Menu

Oceanfront Gulf Stream estate flips in one year for 85% markup

Sellers bought the then-spec home for $14.9M a year ago

Miami /
Jun.June 02, 2022 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
James Sausville and 3565 North Ocean Boulevard (J&K Ingredients, Echo Fine Properties)

James Sausville and 3565 North Ocean Boulevard (J&K Ingredients, Echo Fine Properties)

An oceanfront Gulf Stream estate traded for $27.5 million, nearly twice its sale price one year ago.

James and Kimberly Caccavo sold the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home to James and Estee Sausville. The Caccavos paid $14.9 million for the property in May 2021, marking an 85 percent increase compared with the latest sale.

James Caccavo is the founder and managing general partner of Steelpoint Capital Partners, a Solana Beach, California-based private equity firm. Kimberly is founder of Face Your Grace, a motivational e-learning platform for women that’s based in Miami.

The buyer, James Sausville, is president and CEO of Paterson, New Jersey-based J&K Ingredients, which calls itself one of the top bakery ingredient suppliers in the world.

The 6,117-square-foot Gulf Stream house sits on a 0.8-acre lot. It was on the market with William Raveis Real Estate’s Paula Wittmann and Michelle Noga for nearly $30 million. Mitch Frank with Echo Fine Properties represented the buyers.

Read more

Designed by architect Randall Stofft , the estate includes a five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home, plus a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house. It has 110 feet of ocean frontage.

The sale marks the third major deal to close in Gulf Stream in recent months. The small oceanfront town in Palm Beach County is north of Delray Beach and south of Ocean Ridge and Manalapan, where ultra-wealthy buyers have long purchased homes.

In March, a trust linked to Elliott Management’s top brass flipped a Gulf Stream oceanfront estate for $26.7 million to another trust also linked to the same hedge fund.

Also in March, an entity tied to a San Francisco hedge fund manager sold the waterfront estate at 3545 North Ocean Boulevard in Gulf Stream for $33 million. The deal closed one day after the mansion hit the market with an asking price of $34 million, which could mean that it really sold off-market.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    flipsgulf streamhome salespalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Federated Companies founder and chairman Jonathan Cox with 515 East Dilido Drive (LinkedIn, Douglas Elliman)
    Health care COO buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $19.5M
    Health care COO buys waterfront Venetian Islands home for $19.5M
    $13M, Miami Beach
    Spec home developer picks up waterfront teardown in Miami Beach for $13M
    Spec home developer picks up waterfront teardown in Miami Beach for $13M
    the property at 5625, 5605, 5679 and 5727 140th Avenue South in Wellington, FL with Lou L. Pai, a former executive with Enron (Google Maps, Alchetron)
    Ex-Enron boss Lou Pai pays $8M for Wellington equestrian estate
    Ex-Enron boss Lou Pai pays $8M for Wellington equestrian estate
    New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams and 527 Royal Plaza Drive in Fort Lauderdale (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    NY Giants’ Leonard Williams buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    NY Giants’ Leonard Williams buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
    Bain Capital's Paul Edgerley and Todd Glaser with 215 Indian Road (Bain Capital Private Equity, Google Maps, iStock)
    Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach home to Bain Capital adviser
    Todd Glaser flips Palm Beach home to Bain Capital adviser
    Geneva Group Managing Partner Jarred Elmar and Regal Medical Center at 1011-1021 North State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach (Google Maps, Geneva Group)
    Geneva JV acquires Royal Palm Beach medical office complex for $15M
    Geneva JV acquires Royal Palm Beach medical office complex for $15M
    Shaul Rikman, Roni Soffer, Mati Rikman, and Moshe Wechsler with 21077 Powerline Road (Isram Realty Group, Emerald Empire, Google Maps)
    Emerald Empire pays $25M for shopping center near Boca Raton
    Emerald Empire pays $25M for shopping center near Boca Raton
    Leon Patitsas, CEO of Atlas Maritime, and 225 North Hibiscus Drive in Miami Beach (LinkedIn/Leon Patitsas, Redfin)
    Shipping tycoon buys flipped waterfront Hibiscus Island teardown for $17.5M
    Shipping tycoon buys flipped waterfront Hibiscus Island teardown for $17.5M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.