Open Menu

Bainbridge and TPG team up for $161M purchase of a Jupiter apartment complex

JV paid $530K per unit for Allure at Abacoa rental community

Miami /
Jun.June 03, 2022 02:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bainbridge's Richard Schechter and TPG's Avi Banyasz with Allure at Abacoa (Bainbridge, TPG, Allure at Abacoa)

Bainbridge’s Richard Schechter and TPG’s Avi Banyasz with Allure at Abacoa (Bainbridge, TPG, Allure at Abacoa)

Bainbridge Companies and TPG Real Estate Partners teamed up to buy a Jupiter apartment complex for $161.1 million.

Through an affiliate, the joint venture acquired Allure at Abacoa, a 304-unit rental community at 1456 Cades Bay Avenue and 4515 Main Street, according to records. Wellington-based Bainbridge and Fort Worth, Texas-based TPG Real Estate paid $529,934 per apartment.

The joint venture obtained an $83.3 million mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank.

The seller, an affiliate of Columbus, Ohio-based Klingbeil Capital Management, paid $65 million for the 13-building complex in 2015, the same year Allure at Abacoa was completed, records show.

The 10.5-acre rental community features one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents of $2,205 to $3,400 a month, according to Apartments.com. The complex is in Abacoa, a master-planned community spanning 2,055 acres with homes, shops, restaurants, parks and a minor-league baseball stadium. A Florida Atlantic University campus and the University of Florida Scripps Biomedical Research facility are also in Abacoa.

Bainbridge, led by Chairman and CEO Richard Schechter, owns 60 multifamily projects in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland and Texas, according to the company’s website.

TPG Real Estate, led by Co-Head Avi Banyasz, is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, which has $109 billion in assets, according to a press release.

The price per square foot for the Jupiter complex is well above the average $413,253 per square foot price for Class A Palm Beach County multifamily property sales during the first quarter, according to a Franklin Street report.

Other recent South Florida multifamily deals include Nuveen Real Estate’s $43.7 million acquisition of a Sunrise apartment complex, and KVR Properties’ $26.3 million purchase of a Pompano Beach rental community.

In April, Rental Asset Management paid $30.1 million for an apartment building in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    jupitermultifamilypalm beach countySouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Alta Development's Henry Pino with 1451 Northwest 14th Street (Zillow)
    Alta reels in multifamily dev site near Miami River for $15M
    Alta reels in multifamily dev site near Miami River for $15M
    Nuveen Real Estate CEO Mike Nuveen and the Oasis at Springtree apartment complex at 3551 Northwest 85th Way in Sunrise (Nuveen Real Estate, Apartments.com, iStock)
    Nuveen buys Sunrise apartment complex for $44M
    Nuveen buys Sunrise apartment complex for $44M
    James Sausville and 3565 North Ocean Boulevard (J&K Ingredients, Echo Fine Properties)
    Oceanfront Gulf Stream estate flips in one year for 85% markup
    Oceanfront Gulf Stream estate flips in one year for 85% markup
    Renderings and plans for the redevelopment of the Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale (Dwell Design Studio and Adache Group Architects)
    Galleria Fort Lauderdale owner revives, revamps redevelopment proposal
    Galleria Fort Lauderdale owner revives, revamps redevelopment proposal
    From left: RVOR's Oscar Rodriguez, Ricardo Vadia, and AMAC's Maurice Kaufman in front of 17990 West Dixie Highway near Aventura (Google Maps, AMAC, RVOR, iStock)
    AMAC, ROVR score $67M construction loan for Aventura Park multifamily project
    AMAC, ROVR score $67M construction loan for Aventura Park multifamily project
    the property at 5625, 5605, 5679 and 5727 140th Avenue South in Wellington, FL with Lou L. Pai, a former executive with Enron (Google Maps, Alchetron)
    Ex-Enron boss Lou Pai pays $8M for Wellington equestrian estate
    Ex-Enron boss Lou Pai pays $8M for Wellington equestrian estate
    (JDS Development, OKO Group, Cain International, PMG, Sieger Suarez Architects)
    Here’s the pipeline of resi projects in Miami’s Brickell
    Here’s the pipeline of resi projects in Miami’s Brickell
    Geneva Group Managing Partner Jarred Elmar and Regal Medical Center at 1011-1021 North State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach (Google Maps, Geneva Group)
    Geneva JV acquires Royal Palm Beach medical office complex for $15M
    Geneva JV acquires Royal Palm Beach medical office complex for $15M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.