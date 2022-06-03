Open Menu

WeatherTech honcho buys condo at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale

Seller bought the unit in April and then flipped it for $2.3M more

Miami /
Jun.June 03, 2022 10:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
David MacNeil with Four Seasons Residences (Weather Tech, KD Prime Properties)

David MacNeil with Four Seasons Residences (Weather Tech, KD Prime Properties)

Does it come with floor mats? If not, WeatherTech’s founder David MacNeil has a solution for that.

MacNeil, CEO of the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based automobile accessories maker, paid $6.2 million for a unit at the Four Seasons Residences Fort Lauderdale, property records show.

Charles B. Snyder flipped the three-bedroom, four-bathroom condo at 525 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard to MacNeil’s MNREH Florida LLC. Snyder sold the 2,583-square-foot unit for $6.2 million — 59 percent more than the $3.9 million he paid for the unit in April.

MacNeil, an avid car collector, also owns homes in Fort Lauderdale and Wellington.

MacNeil paid $2,400 per square foot for his Four Seasons unit, which is a high price for Fort Lauderdale. Snyder had paid $1,510 per square foot.

Snyder likely locked in his price years ago while the building was being developed, but he closed on it two months ago. Fort Partners, led by Nadim Ashi, and its minority partner Merrimac Ventures completed the Four Seasons project in February.

The 22-story building has 83 condos and 138 hotel rooms. It includes two restaurants, a fitness center, two pools and a Four Seasons spa. Kobi Karp was the architect, and London designer Tara Bernerd designed the interiors. Landscape architect Fernando Wong designed the building’s private gardens.

Read more

Fort Partners owns all four Four Seasons properties in South Florida, including the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club in Surfside. Last year, it acquired the Four Seasons Miami hotel in Brickell for about $130 million, and it also owns the Palm Beach hotel.

Other new luxury condo developments completed in Fort Lauderdale in recent years include Auberge Beach Residences & Spa Fort Lauderdale, and the Gale Residences Fort Lauderdale Beach.




