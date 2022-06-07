Open Menu

Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $3.9M to $10.3M

Miami /
Jun.June 07, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Jade Signature skyscraper in Miami (Herzog & de Meuron/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

The Jade Signature skyscraper in Miami (Herzog & de Meuron/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Miami-Dade County condo sales bounced back at the start of June, with dollar volume, sales volume and average sale price higher than in the previous week.

Dollar volume last week totaled $225 million, up from $166 million the week before. Sales reached 249, compared with 228 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $902,000, up from $727,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $10.3 million closing at Jade Signature in Sunny Isles Beach. Unit 5305 at 16901 Collins Avenue sold for $1,582 per square foot. Sandra Chartouni and Rita Collins with Fortune International Realty represented the seller, and Daniel Alitenssi with Prime International represented the buyer. That sale was also on the market the longest time — just short of three years at 1,060 days.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Bayview on Fisher Island in Miami Beach. Unit 5313 at 5313 Fisher Island Drive sold for $10 million, or $1,611 per square foot. Karla Abaunza with Luxury Living Realty represented both the buyer and seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 29th to June 4th:

Most expensive

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 5305 | 1,060 days on the market | $10.3M | $1,582 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Chartouni with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Daniel Alitenssi with Prime International

Least expensive

Oceana Key Biscayne, 360 Ocean Drive, unit 604S | 82 days on the market | $3.9M | $2,325 psf | Listing agent: Andrey Jimenez-Trushina with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Nurit Edelman with Nurit Edelman Realty

Most days on market

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 5305 | 1,060 days on the market | $10.3M | $1,582 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Chartouni with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Daniel Alitenssi with Prime International

Fewest days on market

Two Park Grove, 2821 South Bayshore Drive, unit 108 | 8 days on the market | $4M | $1,579 psf | Listing Agent: Pietro Belmonte with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Rose Harris with One Sotheby’s International Realty

(Source: Condo.com)

(Source: Condo.com)




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Condoskey biscaynemiami beachMiami-Dade Countysunny isles beachsurfsideWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matthew Whitman Lazenby with 7825 Atlantic Way (Whitman Family Development)
    Matthew Whitman Lazenby sells oceanfront Altos Del Mar estate for $21M
    Matthew Whitman Lazenby sells oceanfront Altos Del Mar estate for $21M
    Fendi Chateau Ocean Residences, Apogee, Rise at Brickell City Centre and Faena House (Condo.com, iStock)
    Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in May
    Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in May
    The Setai Miami Beach at 2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach (Google Maps)
    Miami hotel room rates up 56% since 2019
    Miami hotel room rates up 56% since 2019
    The lot where the Champlain Towers South once stood with Terra's David Martin, John Moriarty & Associates president John Moriarty, Davide Bizzi of Bizzi & Partners (Terra, Moriarty & Associates, Getty, RisMedia)
    $1B Surfside settlement signals condo association, construction insurance premium hikes
    $1B Surfside settlement signals condo association, construction insurance premium hikes
    Pure Source's Joel Meyerson and 4701 Pine Tree Drive (Pure Source, Lifestyle Production Group)
    Vitamin maker sells waterfront Miami Beach estate for $28M
    Vitamin maker sells waterfront Miami Beach estate for $28M
    From left: 2900 Northwest 7th Street, 1250 Southwest 6th Street, and 718 Northwest First Street (LoopNet, Apartments.com, iStock)
    Muy caliente! Little Havana multifamily submarket sizzles with three deals totaling $29M
    Muy caliente! Little Havana multifamily submarket sizzles with three deals totaling $29M
    Michael Shvo along with an aerial view of his newly-acquired retail properties between 16th and 17th Streets along Alton Road in Miami Beach (Google Maps, SSHaving, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Michael Shvo buys ex-Epicure South Beach site with plans for retail-office redevelopment
    Michael Shvo buys ex-Epicure South Beach site with plans for retail-office redevelopment
    Wynwood in Miami (Google Maps, iStock)
    Here are the residential projects planned for Miami’s Wynwood
    Here are the residential projects planned for Miami’s Wynwood
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.