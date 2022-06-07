Miami-Dade County condo sales bounced back at the start of June, with dollar volume, sales volume and average sale price higher than in the previous week.

Dollar volume last week totaled $225 million, up from $166 million the week before. Sales reached 249, compared with 228 the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $902,000, up from $727,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $10.3 million closing at Jade Signature in Sunny Isles Beach. Unit 5305 at 16901 Collins Avenue sold for $1,582 per square foot. Sandra Chartouni and Rita Collins with Fortune International Realty represented the seller, and Daniel Alitenssi with Prime International represented the buyer. That sale was also on the market the longest time — just short of three years at 1,060 days.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Bayview on Fisher Island in Miami Beach. Unit 5313 at 5313 Fisher Island Drive sold for $10 million, or $1,611 per square foot. Karla Abaunza with Luxury Living Realty represented both the buyer and seller.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from May 29th to June 4th:



Most expensive

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 5305 | 1,060 days on the market | $10.3M | $1,582 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Chartouni with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Daniel Alitenssi with Prime International

Least expensive

Oceana Key Biscayne, 360 Ocean Drive, unit 604S | 82 days on the market | $3.9M | $2,325 psf | Listing agent: Andrey Jimenez-Trushina with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Nurit Edelman with Nurit Edelman Realty

Most days on market

Jade Signature, 16901 Collins Avenue, unit 5305 | 1,060 days on the market | $10.3M | $1,582 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Chartouni with Fortune International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Daniel Alitenssi with Prime International

Fewest days on market

Two Park Grove, 2821 South Bayshore Drive, unit 108 | 8 days on the market | $4M | $1,579 psf | Listing Agent: Pietro Belmonte with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Rose Harris with One Sotheby’s International Realty