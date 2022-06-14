Miami-Dade County condo sales tumbled last week, with the number of sales, dollar volume, and average sale price below that of the previous week.

Dollar volume last week totaled $154 million, down from $225 million the week before. Sales reached 197, compared with 249 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $782,000, down from $902,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $19.2 million closing at Eighty Seven in Miami Beach. Unit 1102/1106 at 8701 Collins Avenue sold for $3,541 per square foot. David Siddons with Douglas Elliman represented the seller. Debra Golan, also with Douglas Elliman, represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at 321 Ocean, also in Miami Beach. Unit BH200 at 321 Ocean Drive sold for $9 million, or $2,403 per square foot. Seth Feuer with Compass Florida represented the buyer. David Pulley with Douglas Elliman had the listing.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from June 5th to June 11th:



Most expensive

Eighty Seven Park, 8701 Collins Avenue, unit 1102/1106 | 165 days on the market | $19.2M | $3,541 psf | Listing agent: David Siddons with Douglas Elliman | Buyer’s agent: Debra Golan with Douglas Elliman

Least expensive

Icon Brickell, 465 Brickell Avenue, unit 4301 | 6 days on the market | $1.8M | $992 psf | Listing agent: Patricia Franco with The Keyes Company | Buyer’s agent: Samuel Juarez with Luxe Properties

Most days on market

One Ocean, 1 Collins Avenue, unit 307 | 209 days on the market | $4.6M | $1,496 psf | Listing agent: Anna Sherrill with One Sotheby’s International Realty | Buyer’s agent: Ana Teresa Rodriguez with Coldwell Banker Realty

Fewest days on market

