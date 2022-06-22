Open Menu

Investor drops $31M for North Lauderdale shopping center

Tenants at fully leased Arena Shoppes include Ross Dress for Less and Dollar Tree

Miami /
Jun.June 22, 2022 10:30 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Arena Shoppes at 7296 West McNab Road, North Lauderdale (CBRE, iStock)

Arena Shoppes at 7296 West McNab Road, North Lauderdale (CBRE, iStock)

A North Miami Beach investor beefed up his South Florida retail portfolio with a $31 million purchase of a Broward County shopping center.

Two entities managed by Alberto Dayan bought Arena Shoppes at 7296 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale, records show. The entities obtained a $20.7 million mortgage from FirstBank Puerto Rico.

Paul Ahmed and Mackenzie Lampman with CBRE arranged the financing, according to a press release. A CBRE team led by Dennis Carson and Casey Rosen represented the seller. The property hit the market in March, a CBRE spokesperson said. The asking price was not disclosed.

The seller, Miami-based Arena Capital managed by Ana Maria and Oscar Rodriguez Pineros, paid $7 million for the 15.5-acre former Walmart superstore site in 2016, records show. Arena bought the property from Walmart and renovated the 126,051-square-foot big box building into a shopping center, adding two outparcel buildings, according to published reports.

The property is fully leased, but several tenants are still building out their spaces and have not yet moved in due to Covid-related delays in building approvals, the release states. Current tenants include Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree, YouFit Gyms, and Rainbow clothing store.

Dayan wheels and deals in South Florida retail properties. In 2018, a Dayan entity sold a strip mall in Lighthouse Point to wholesale grocery executive Jeff Levitetz for $7 million.

In 2020, another Dayan entity paid $14.4 million for Shoppes on University, a shopping center in Tamarac with a tenant roster that includes Planet Fitness, La Colonia Medical Center, and the Check Cashing Store. In August, Dayan bought Nob Hill Place Shopping Center in Sunrise for $23.5 million. The property is anchored by Doris Italian Market and New York Mart Asian market.

Outdoor shopping centers are star properties for retail investors in South Florida, as that commercial segment continues to rebound from the pandemic. In Broward, the average asking rent jumped to $25.15 a square foot in the first quarter, compared to $22.69 a square foot in the same period of last year, according to a recent Colliers report. The retail vacancy rate dropped to 4.7 percent from 5.6 percent.

Deals involving grocery store-anchored retail sites are especially hot. Recently, a Plantation shopping center anchored by a Food Fair store sold for $38.4 million, and a Deerfield Beach shopping center anchored by Winn-Dixie and Bealls Outlet traded for $18.7 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyNorth Lauderdaleretailshopping centers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    South Florida homes
    South Florida home sales plunge in May, as prices continue rising
    South Florida home sales plunge in May, as prices continue rising
    Bridge Industrial's Steve Poulos with 2200 Northeast Seventh Avenue (Bridge Industrial, iStock)
    Goodbye Park ‘N Fly: Bridge Industrial pays $20M for site of planned logistics facility near Port Everglades
    Goodbye Park ‘N Fly: Bridge Industrial pays $20M for site of planned logistics facility near Port Everglades
    409 Southeast Eighth Street in Fort Lauderdale with Related Group CEO Jorge Pérez and President Jon Paul Pérez and Henry Pino, principal at Alta Development (Google Maps, Alta Development)
    Jorge Pérez’s Related, Henry Pino pay $15.5M for Fort Lauderdale dev site
    Jorge Pérez’s Related, Henry Pino pay $15.5M for Fort Lauderdale dev site
    Michael Stern with rendering of 1 Southside Park (DS Development Group and SHoP Architects)
    Michael Stern’s JDS lands $86M loan for planned mixed-use Brickell high-rise
    Michael Stern’s JDS lands $86M loan for planned mixed-use Brickell high-rise
    Charles “Chip” Abele and the 1818 Park project at 1818 Hollywood Boulevard (1818 Park)
    Charles “Chip” Abele sells Hollywood mixed-use project for $66M tied to $84M refi
    Charles “Chip” Abele sells Hollywood mixed-use project for $66M tied to $84M refi
    (left to right) Nuveen's Mike Nuveen with 800 Waterford Way and Pebb Enterprises' Ian Weiner with 5355 Town Center Road (CoStar, Nuveen, TVS Design, Pebb)
    Lease roundup: Nuveen nabs fintech tenant in Miami, Brookfield scores 20 leases at Boca’s Mizner Park
    Lease roundup: Nuveen nabs fintech tenant in Miami, Brookfield scores 20 leases at Boca’s Mizner Park
    5500, 5516 and 5940 South State Road 7 (JLL)
    JV led by Plantation-based investors buys Lake Worth shopping plaza for $15M
    JV led by Plantation-based investors buys Lake Worth shopping plaza for $15M
    Elion Partners' Shlomo Khoudari with 1121-1141 NW 31st Ave (Zillow, Shlomo Khoudari)
    Elion Partners buys Pompano Beach industrial building for $15M
    Elion Partners buys Pompano Beach industrial building for $15M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.