Open Menu

Lloyd Jones drops $92M for Little Havana apartments

Premium Development completed 194-unit First Apartments last year, now 97% occupied

Miami /
Jul.July 05, 2022 12:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lloyd Jones Chairman and CEO Christopher Finlay and First Apartments at 701 Southwest First Street in Little Havana (Lloyd Jones, Premium Development)

Lloyd Jones Chairman and CEO Christopher Finlay and First Apartments at 701 Southwest First Street in Little Havana (Lloyd Jones, Premium Development)

Lloyd Jones expanded its South Florida multifamily portfolio with a $92 million acquisition in Miami’s Little Havana.

Miami-based Premium Development sold First Apartments, a 194-unit building at 701 Southwest First Street, to Lloyd Jones, a multifamily and senior living-focused real estate firm also based in Miami, according to a press release.

Still Hunter and Kaya Suarez with Walker & Dunlop brokered the deal, representing the seller and the buyer. First Apartments hit the market in February, and Lloyd Jones paid the listing price, a Walker & Dunlop spokesperson said. The deal breaks down to $474,226 per apartment.

Premium Development, the U.S. subsidiary of Austria-based developer Premium Group, bought the 1.4-acre site for $3.3 million in 2017, and the 13-story building was completed last year, records show. First Apartments reached 90 percent occupancy in January and is currently at 97 percent occupancy, the Walker & Dunlop spokesperson said.

The property is a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with monthly rents ranging from $2,333 to $5,125, according to an offering. First Apartments also has a ground-floor commercial space.

Premium Development is not done building new apartments in Little Havana. In May of last year, the firm paid Presidente Supermarkets $15 million for an adjacent 2.3-acre property. Premium plans to break ground in 2023 on a 400-unit multifamily building with ground-floor retail.

Lloyd Jones, led by Chairman and CEO Christopher Finlay, has developed, owned, and managed about $1.2 billion in multifamily real estate since 1990, according to the firm’s website. In 2019, Lloyd Jones paid $55.6 million for Ventura Point, a 206-unit apartment complex in Pembroke Pines.

Amid a hot South Florida multifamily market, investors are eyeing Little Havana properties that offer renters more affordable rates than buildings in neighboring Brickell and downtown Miami. Last month, a trio of apartment buildings in Little Havana traded for a combined $29 million.

In April, Oakland Park-based Rental Asset Management paid $30.1 million for First & Sixth, a 100-unit apartment building in Little Havana




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    little havanaLloyd JonesmultifamilySouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Omega Real Estate's Sebastien Scemla and Juan Carlos Lago with The Gardens Residence project (Behar Font & Partners, Omega Real Estate)
    Omega scores $100M construction loan for North Miami apartments
    Omega scores $100M construction loan for North Miami apartments
    Renderings of the project with Tortoise Properties President, CEO and co-founder Jake Geleerd and Chairman and co-founder Kelly Brannen (MSA Architects, Carlos Aristizabal)
    Tortoise Properties nabs $89M construction loan for downtown West Palm apartments
    Tortoise Properties nabs $89M construction loan for downtown West Palm apartments
    Here are the resi projects planned for downtown Fort Lauderdale
    Here are the resi projects planned for downtown Fort Lauderdale
    Here are the resi projects planned for downtown Fort Lauderdale
    Location Ventures founder and CEO Rishi Kapoor with a rendering of the Location Ventures proposed project on the left and a rendering of Codina Partners’ Regency Tower project on the right (Hamed Rodriguez Architect, Nichols Brosch Wurst Wolfe & Associates and Codina Partners, Location Ventures)
    Coral Gables OKs Armando Codina’s rental tower, Location Ventures’ condos
    Coral Gables OKs Armando Codina’s rental tower, Location Ventures’ condos
    US HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge (Getty, iStock)
    A heavy crown: HUD secretary declares Miami “epicenter” of nation’s housing crisis
    A heavy crown: HUD secretary declares Miami “epicenter” of nation’s housing crisis
    The Park at Sheffield apartment complex at 15601 Southwest 137th Avenue in southern Miami-Dade County (Google Maps, The Park at Sheffield)
    Fruchtlanders pay $61.5M for apartment complex near Zoo Miami
    Fruchtlanders pay $61.5M for apartment complex near Zoo Miami
    Lee Associates' Matthew Jacocks along with a rendering of the 441 Arthouse project (Lee Associates, iStock)
    Developers plan Lauderhill mixed-use, multifamily development with 245 units
    Developers plan Lauderhill mixed-use, multifamily development with 245 units
    Russell Galbut in front of 1030-1050 Sixth Street in Miami Beach (LoopNet, GFO Investments)
    Russell Galbut buys dev site near Five Park in South Beach, plans hotel
    Russell Galbut buys dev site near Five Park in South Beach, plans hotel
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.