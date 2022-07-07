Open Menu

Jimmy Resnick joins South Florida shopping center buying spree with $32M Kendall purchase

Miami Beach investor bought Kendall Marketplace with tenants including Pet Supermarket and Mercantil Bank

Miami /
Jul.July 07, 2022 02:30 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jimmy Resnick with 11531 – 11631 North Kendall Drive

Jimmy Resnick with 11531–11631 North Kendall Drive (Google Maps, Getty)

A Miami Beach investor is the latest retail player to catch South Florida’s shopping center wave with a $32 million purchase in Kendall.

An entity with ties to Jimmy Resnick bought Kendall Marketplace at 11531-11631 Southwest 88th Street, records show. The buyer obtained an $18 million loan from Professional Bank.

The seller, El Tablon Investments, led by Diega Nazar Saieh and Ana Nazar Saieh of Coral Gables, paid $21.5 million for the 57,885-square-foot shopping center in 2017, records show.

Sitting on 5.9 acres, the retail plaza was completed in 1980 and renovated in 2008, according to an online listing. Tenants include Kendall Ale House, Pet Supermarket, Mercantil Bank, Sushi Maki, and Peter of London Hair Salon.

Since government lockdowns were lifted during the early stages of the pandemic, outdoor shopping centers in South Florida have flourished, attracting retail investors seeking secure assets. For the 12 months ended June 30, South Florida retail real estate sales totaled $2.6 billion and average sale prices rose 7.6 percent, year-over-year, according to a recent report by MMG Equity Partners.

Most recently, El Paso-based River Oaks Properties paid $25.5 million for Shop Delray, a Delray Beach shopping center completed in 2019 and anchored by Italian grocer Joseph’s Classic Market. Last month, two entities managed by North Miami Beach investor Alberto Dayan bought Arena Shoppes in North Lauderdale for $31 million. The shopping center’s tenants include Ross Dress for Less and Dollar Tree.

Also in June, a family partnership led by Daryl and Carol Stair Revocable Trust paid $14.7 million for Shoppes at Mission Lakes, a retail plaza in Lake Worth.

Resnick, the son of the late developer and Miami Beach city commissioner Abe Resnick, is one of the city’s prominent real estate investors. Last year, Resnick and Fryd Properties, led by Jonathan Fryd, sold two commercial buildings at 1234 and 1260 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach for $20 million to developer Rishi Kapoor’s Location Ventures. In 2020, Resnick sold a retail building at 955 Alton Road in Miami Beach for $9.2 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Jimmy ResnickkendallMiami-Dade Countyretailshopping centers

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Alan Jay Wildstein and the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach (Alan Jay Automotive Network, Carl Lender, CC BY 2.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, Draper and Associates, iStock)
    Car dealer doubles down on Porsche Design Tower condos, pays $14M for latest
    Car dealer doubles down on Porsche Design Tower condos, pays $14M for latest
    River Oaks founder and Chairman Gerald Rubin and Shop Delray at 8918 Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach (River Oaks Properties El Paso)
    River Oaks picks up Delray Beach shopping center for $26M
    River Oaks picks up Delray Beach shopping center for $26M
    Omega Real Estate's Sebastien Scemla and Juan Carlos Lago with The Gardens Residence project (Behar Font & Partners, Omega Real Estate)
    Omega scores $100M construction loan for North Miami apartments
    Omega scores $100M construction loan for North Miami apartments
    Miami City Self Storage's Steve Garchik, Jay Massirman and Megacenter Palmetto at 8600 Northwest South River Drive in Medley (Miami City Self Storage, Google Maps, SJM Partners)
    Miami self-storage firm buys Medley industrial site for $38M
    Miami self-storage firm buys Medley industrial site for $38M
    The Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach (Porsche Design Tower Miami)
    Porsche Design Tower closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Porsche Design Tower closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Ilya Karpov with 3026 North Bay Road
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road home for $14M
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road home for $14M
    5700 Sunset Drive, 19M
    Sunrise investors buy South Miami retail building for $19M
    Sunrise investors buy South Miami retail building for $19M
    IMC Equity's Yorham Izhak with Festival Flea Market
    Festival Flea Market Mall in Pompano Beach to be replaced with warehouses
    Festival Flea Market Mall in Pompano Beach to be replaced with warehouses
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.