Elysee closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.2M to $3M

Miami /
Jul.July 12, 2022 09:45 AM
By Adam Farence
788 Northeast 23rd Street (Condo.com, iStock)

788 Northeast 23rd Street (Condo.com, iStock)

Miami-Dade County condo sales fell faster last week than Elon Musk’s interest in Twitter.
Dollar volume last week totaled $58 million, about one-third of the $179 million of the week before. Sales reached 113, compared with 240 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $513,000, down from $744,000 the week prior.

The top sale was a $3 million closing at Elysee in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. Unit 1101 at 788 Northeast 23rd Street sold for $1,083 per square foot. Felise Eber with Coldwell Banker Realty represented the seller. Pedro Velasco with Global Luxury Realty represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Ocean Club in Key Biscayne. Unit 504 at 789 Crandon Boulevard sold for $2.8 million, or $1,120 per square foot. Liz Hogan with Compass Florida had the listing, and Elena Chacon with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from July 3rd to July 9th:

Most expensive

Elysee, 788 Northeast 23rd Street, unit 1101 | 2 days on the market | $3M | $1,083 psf | Listing agent: Felise Eber with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Pedro Velasco with Global Luxury Realty

Least expensive

9 Island Avenue, 9 Island Avenue, unit 1905 | 90 days on the market | $1.2M | $833 psf | Listing agent: Brigitte Lina with One Sotheby’s International | Buyer’s agent: Freddie Baigen with Luxe Properties

Most days on market

The Alexander, 5225 Collins Avenue, unit 1221 | 189 days on the market | $1.3M | $694 psf | Listing agent: Evelyn Mackenzie with Aria Luxe | Buyer’s agent: Enzo Rosani with Barnes International Realty

Fewest days on market

Elysee, 788 Northeast 23rd Street, unit 1101 | 2 days on the market | $3M | $1,083 psf | Listing agent: Felise Eber with Coldwell Banker Realty | Buyer’s agent: Pedro Velasco with Global Luxury Realty

(Condo.com)

(Condo.com)




