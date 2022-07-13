Open Menu

Penthouse at the Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside trades for $29M

Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom condo sold for over $5K psf

Miami /
Jul.July 13, 2022 09:45 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Surf Club Four Seasons, Penthouse

Surf Club Four Seasons (Four Seasons)

A penthouse at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club in Surfside changed hands for $29.4 million, about 40 percent more than it sold for four years ago.

Keyla Holdings LLC sold penthouse 2 in the south tower, at 9001 Collins Avenue, to EH 2022 LLC, property records show. Fort Lauderdale real estate attorney Josh N. Bennett manages Keyla Holdings and EH 2022 is managed by the East Hampton law firm Ackerman, Pachman, Brown & Goldstein LLP. The true buyer and seller are unknown.

The unit traded for just over $5,180 per square foot. Ximena Penuela, an agent with the developer Fort Partners, brokered the sale.

Records show the buyer took out a $20 million mortgage with JPMorgan Chase to finance the off-market purchase.

The 5,675-square-foot penthouse, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, previously sold for $20.8 million in 2018.

Read more

Fort Partners completed the Surf Club development in 2017 and it quickly became a magnet for high-profile residents and pricey sales. The development includes 150 condos, a 72-room Four Seasons hotel, and a restaurant by French Laundry founder Thomas Keller. The Surf Club originally opened in 1930 as an elite prohibition-era social club, under the direction of its original owner, tire tycoon Harvey Firestone. Its visitors included Winston Churchill, Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra.

Today, owners include Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter, who dropped $15 million for unit 903 in the south tower last year. The “Queen of Latin Pop” and the former CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, Thalía and Tommy Mottola, flipped their Surf Club condo for $10 million a few months earlier. More recently, Miami Heat legend Pat Riley and his wife Christine sold their Surf Club condo for $22.8 million, a significant markup compared to the $8.1 million they paid for the unit in 2018.

Surfside has seen backlash to condo developments since the collapse of Champlain Towers last summer. A Surfside resident filed a lawsuit against the town last month for approving a condo development by Fort Partners near another aging condo tower.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo salesluxury real estateSurf Club Four Seasonssurfside

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    375 North Hibiscus Drive on Hibiscus Island
    Laurent Groll, partners flip waterfront Hibiscus Island lot for $14M in a month
    Laurent Groll, partners flip waterfront Hibiscus Island lot for $14M in a month
    Alan Jay Wildstein and the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach (Alan Jay Automotive Network, Carl Lender, CC BY 2.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, Draper and Associates, iStock)
    Car dealer doubles down on Porsche Design Tower condos, pays $14M for latest
    Car dealer doubles down on Porsche Design Tower condos, pays $14M for latest
    Candice and Steven Stark with 1371 Royal Palm Way (Getty, Royal Palm Realty)
    Luxury carpet mogul drops $17M for house on Royal Palm golf course in Boca Raton
    Luxury carpet mogul drops $17M for house on Royal Palm golf course in Boca Raton
    A photo illustration of 2000 South Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan (bottom), 901 North Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach (top left), and 102 Jungle Road in Palm Beach (top right) (Brown Harris Stevens, LoopNet, Realtor.com, iStock)
    Skyrocketing prices: Top 10 Palm Beach County sales so far this year
    Skyrocketing prices: Top 10 Palm Beach County sales so far this year
    Jamie Dinan with 3315 Collins Avenue, unit 14A (Getty, Zillow)
    Billionaire Milwaukee Bucks co-owner sells Miami Beach condo
    Billionaire Milwaukee Bucks co-owner sells Miami Beach condo
    Rendering of Villa Valencia and Location Ventures' Rishi Kapoor (Location Ventures)
    Location Ventures completes Villa Valencia condo project in Coral Gables
    Location Ventures completes Villa Valencia condo project in Coral Gables
    From left: Edgardo Defortuna, Ana Gomez, Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, and Craig Studnicky (LinkedIn, Cervera, iStock)
    “Get your money out now”: Miami brokers target Colombian buyers after leftist’s election
    “Get your money out now”: Miami brokers target Colombian buyers after leftist’s election
    Ilya Karpov with 3026 North Bay Road
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road home for $14M
    Russian mogul Ilya Karpov buys waterfront North Bay Road home for $14M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.