A penthouse at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club in Surfside changed hands for $29.4 million, about 40 percent more than it sold for four years ago.

Keyla Holdings LLC sold penthouse 2 in the south tower, at 9001 Collins Avenue, to EH 2022 LLC, property records show. Fort Lauderdale real estate attorney Josh N. Bennett manages Keyla Holdings and EH 2022 is managed by the East Hampton law firm Ackerman, Pachman, Brown & Goldstein LLP. The true buyer and seller are unknown.

The unit traded for just over $5,180 per square foot. Ximena Penuela, an agent with the developer Fort Partners, brokered the sale.

Records show the buyer took out a $20 million mortgage with JPMorgan Chase to finance the off-market purchase.

The 5,675-square-foot penthouse, with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, previously sold for $20.8 million in 2018.

Fort Partners completed the Surf Club development in 2017 and it quickly became a magnet for high-profile residents and pricey sales. The development includes 150 condos, a 72-room Four Seasons hotel, and a restaurant by French Laundry founder Thomas Keller. The Surf Club originally opened in 1930 as an elite prohibition-era social club, under the direction of its original owner, tire tycoon Harvey Firestone. Its visitors included Winston Churchill, Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra.

Today, owners include Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter, who dropped $15 million for unit 903 in the south tower last year. The “Queen of Latin Pop” and the former CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, Thalía and Tommy Mottola, flipped their Surf Club condo for $10 million a few months earlier. More recently, Miami Heat legend Pat Riley and his wife Christine sold their Surf Club condo for $22.8 million, a significant markup compared to the $8.1 million they paid for the unit in 2018.

Surfside has seen backlash to condo developments since the collapse of Champlain Towers last summer. A Surfside resident filed a lawsuit against the town last month for approving a condo development by Fort Partners near another aging condo tower.