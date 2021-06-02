“Wonder Woman” actress Lynda Carter has a new closet for her cape.

Carter paid $15 million for a condo at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club, property records show. David Hamamoto, who heads the special purpose acquisition company DiamondPeak Holdings, and his wife Martha Hamamoto sold the 3,844-square-foot unit at 9001 Collins Avenue in Surfside.

Unit 903 in the south tower of the two-building luxury development has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and one-half bathroom.

The Hamamotos paid $8.7 million for the Surfside condo in 2017, which means they sold it for 72 percent more than their purchase price about four years ago.

Douglas Elliman’s Pablo Alfaro represented Carter in the off-market deal. Ximena Penuela and Charlotte Maietto of Fort Realty represented the sellers.

Carter, who played Wonder Woman on television from 1975 to 1979, purchased the Surf Club condo via a trust in her name. The Phoenix native was also crowned Miss World USA in 1972. Her second husband, Robert Altman, died earlier this year.

Hamamoto’s DiamondPeak blank check company merged with electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp. last year. He previously led what was then called Colony NorthStar, NorthStar Asset Management and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp.

The Surf Club has benefitted from the recent surge in luxury condo sales in South Florida. In March, music producer Tommy Mottola, and his wife, Mexican singer and actress Thalía, flipped their unit for $10.4 million, $2.4 million more than their purchase price less than a year ago.

The oceanfront development, built by Fort Partners, was designed by New York architect Richard Meier along with Miami-based architect Kobi Karp and features 150 condos, a 72-room Four Seasons hotel, and a Thomas Keller restaurant. Le Sirenuse Restaurant & Champagne Bar at The Surf Club closed last year as a result of the pandemic.