Open Menu

Lauderhill fattens tax break for Le Parc, Vivian Dimon’s planned 330-unit multifamily development

Lauderhill commissioners increased the property tax break for the project to offset higher construction costs

Miami /
Jul.July 14, 2022 03:30 PM
By Mike Seemuth
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vivian Dimond with the rendering of the Le Parc at Lauderhill development (Vivian Dimond, iStock)

Vivian Dimond with the rendering of the Le Parc at Lauderhill development (Vivian Dimond, iStock)

Developer and broker Vivian Dimond won a bigger tax break to offset the increased cost of building Le Parc at Lauderhill, a planned 330-unit apartment development.
The Lauderhill City Commission this week increased the maximum amount of property tax abatement over 10 years on the 9.9-acre Le Parc development to $9.1 million from $6.3 million.

Dimond, broker and principal of Miami-based Brown Harris Stevens, proposed the fatter tax break to offset a 38 percent increase in the total estimated cost of the Le Parc development, to $72 million from an initial estimate of $52 million.

In 2019, a company controlled by Dimond entered a development agreement with Lauderhill to build Le Parc at Lauderhill. Diamond told The Real Deal on Wednesday that construction hasn’t started yet because she is seeking a $70 million construction loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the application process has taken longer than expected.

Police officers, health care workers, and teachers are among the types of tenants Le Parc is likely to attract with “affordable, workforce” rents, Dimond said. Le Parc at Lauderhill is designed with 144 garden-style apartments and 186 mid-rise apartments, which will have an overall average size of about 900 square feet. The development will include a daycare center that measures about 2,800 square feet.

Under a revised development agreement with the city that commissioners approved Monday, Dimond must start building Le Parc by the end of the first quarter of 2023 and complete construction in two years — or forfeit part of the project’s property tax break.

Among other clawback provisions, failure to start construction before the end of the third quarter of 2023 could nullify all development incentives for Le Parc, including property tax abatement and waivers of building permit fees and city impact fees.

The Le Parc development site along State Road 7 between Northwest 15 Street and Northwest 13 Street is just north of the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center and within the local community redevelopment agency’s Arts and Entertainment District. Dimond said she bought the land from a bank for $3.7 million in 2015.

She told commissioners Monday night that she has refused multiple purchase offers for the Le Parc site, which may not be her last development in Lauderhill. “We get offers all the time on this land, and I say ‘No, I’m going to build this project, I’m going to stay in the city,”’ Dimond told commissioners. “This is not about just one project. I hope we will be here for a long time.”

Last month, the Lauderhill City Commission advanced a planned 245-unit multifamily development called Arthouse 441 in a commercial zone near the Le Parc site. The commission granted a special exception use development order that allows the construction of residential units on the Arthouse 441 site along State Road 7, also known as U.S. 441.

The Arthouse 441 project is pending negotiations between the development team and the city on property tax abatement for the property. The development team includes Las Vegas-based Schulman Properties and Hollywood-based developer Matthew Jacocks, who has a contract to acquire the development site on the west side of State Road 7 between Northwest 21 Street and Northwest 19 Street.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    lauderhillmultifamilySouth Florida Multifamily MarketVivian Dimond

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Fisher Brothers' Arnold and Kenneth Fisher with The Wynhouse
    “Forced and contrived”: Fisher Brothers’ Wynwood rental project strikes out with Miami board
    “Forced and contrived”: Fisher Brothers’ Wynwood rental project strikes out with Miami board
    Property Markets Group’s Ryan Shear, Kevin Maloney, Dan Kaplan and Greybrook’s Peter Politis with rendering of The Elser Hotel & Residences (Property Markets Group, Greybrook, Levy PR, iStock)
    Here’s what happens to renters after developer converts Miami apartment tower to condos
    Here’s what happens to renters after developer converts Miami apartment tower to condos
    Lucid Investment Group's Andrew Rasken with 143 Southwest Ninth Street
    Mexican developer-led JV plans Brickell apartment tower
    Mexican developer-led JV plans Brickell apartment tower
    From left: Affiliated Development's Nick Rojo and Jeff Burns with The Pierce project
    Affiliated Development wins approval for Boynton rental project with workforce housing
    Affiliated Development wins approval for Boynton rental project with workforce housing
    OKO Group's Vlad Doronin and Cain International’s Jonathan Goldstein along with the development site at 629 Southeast Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale (OKO Group, Cain International, LoopNet, iStock)
    Doronin’s OKO, Cain score $97M construction loan for downtown Fort Lauderdale rental tower
    Doronin’s OKO, Cain score $97M construction loan for downtown Fort Lauderdale rental tower
    Omega Real Estate's Sebastien Scemla and Juan Carlos Lago with The Gardens Residence project (Behar Font & Partners, Omega Real Estate)
    Omega scores $100M construction loan for North Miami apartments
    Omega scores $100M construction loan for North Miami apartments
    Renderings of the project with Tortoise Properties President, CEO and co-founder Jake Geleerd and Chairman and co-founder Kelly Brannen (MSA Architects, Carlos Aristizabal)
    Tortoise Properties nabs $89M construction loan for downtown West Palm apartments
    Tortoise Properties nabs $89M construction loan for downtown West Palm apartments
    Lloyd Jones Chairman and CEO Christopher Finlay and First Apartments at 701 Southwest First Street in Little Havana (Lloyd Jones, Premium Development)
    Lloyd Jones drops $92M for Little Havana apartments
    Lloyd Jones drops $92M for Little Havana apartments
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.