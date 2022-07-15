Open Menu

Bridge Industrial pays $16M for logistics facility dev site near Miami-Opa locka airport

400K sf building will include over 100 trailer parking spaces

Miami /
Jul.July 15, 2022 05:50 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bridge Industrial’s Steve Poulos and an aerial of the development site, south of the airport in unincorporated Miami-Dade County (Bridge Industrial, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

Bridge Industrial’s Steve Poulos and an aerial of the development site, south of the airport in unincorporated Miami-Dade County (Bridge Industrial, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

Less than a month after scooping up a Dania Beach logistics facility development site, Bridge Industrial is embarking on another project farther south near Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport.

The Chicago-based company plans to build the 409,189-square-foot Bridge Point Gratigny project just south of the airport and on the southwest corner of Northwest 135th Street and 47th Avenue in unincorporated Miami-Dade County, according to a company news release.

Bridge Industrial scooped up the 26-acre site for $15.6 million by assuming the lease on the land from AA Acquisitions, according to sources. Miami-Dade Aviation Department is the owner, property records show.

Steven Wasserman and Erin Byers of Colliers represented Bridge.

Bridge Point Gratigny will have 106 trailer parking spaces; a fully secured, nonshared truck court; 40-foot clear ceiling height with 54-foot column spacing; 60-foot speed bays; two street-level ramps; and 82 dock-high loading doors, according to the release.

It is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Bridge has been betting heavily on South Florida’s industrial market, including in the northwest Miami-Dade County area.

Also near the Miami-Opa locka airport, Bridge completed late last year the three-building Bridge Point AVE warehouse and distribution complex with 589,887 square feet of warehouses and distribution facilities. It’s part of AVE Aviation and Commerce Centre at 14350 Northwest 56th Court.

In April, Bridge scored a $154 million loan to complete construction of the second phase of the Bridge Point Commerce Center at 4310 Northwest 215th Street in Miami Gardens.

For its Dania Beach project, Bridge plans the 170,892-square-foot Bridge Point Port Everglades on a 22.4-acre site at 2200 Northeast Seventh Avenue. In June, it bought the site for $20 million from Park ‘N Fly, an airport parking provider that used to occupy the property.

Overall, Bridge has completed or is building more than 10 million square feet of industrial space across South Florida, according to the release.

Since 2012, Bridge has purchased roughly 700 acres in 18 deals in the region. Steve Poulos is the founder and CEO, and Kevin Carroll is partner at Bridge’s Southeast Region.

Miami-Dade’s industrial market is so hot that it led the nation with a 53 percent jump in rents in the first quarter, compared with the same period last year, according to a JLL report.Average asking rents hit $13.50 a square foot in the county as of late June.

The robust market has prompted not only new development but also an active investment sales season.

In June, Ares Management paid $62 million for two warehouses under construction at 410 West 104th Street and an adjacent lot within the master-planned Countyline Corporate Park in Hialeah.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bridge Industrialindustrialindustrial marketMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From top left to bottom right: Eighty Seven Park, Oceana Key Biscayne, Jade Signature, Porsche Design Tower (Condo)
    Summer slowdown: Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in June
    Summer slowdown: Here are Miami-Dade’s top condo sales in June
    MSP Capital co-founders and managing partners Murray McCabe and Max Lamont and the Pelican Bays office/warehouse complex at 4990 Southwest 52nd Street in Davie (Google Maps, MSP Capital Partners)
    MSP Capital pays $50M for Davie office/warehouse complex
    MSP Capital pays $50M for Davie office/warehouse complex
    Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Attorney
    Miami-Dade may help renters in eviction court secure attorneys
    Miami-Dade may help renters in eviction court secure attorneys
    5941 Pine Tree Drive (Redfin)
    Scott Huizenga buys next-door waterfront Miami Beach estate for $8M
    Scott Huizenga buys next-door waterfront Miami Beach estate for $8M
    788 Northeast 23rd Street (Condo.com, iStock)
    Elysee closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Elysee closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Terreno Realty's W. Blake Baird with 8050 Northwest 90th Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Lender sells foreclosed aviation maintenance site in Medley for $20M
    Lender sells foreclosed aviation maintenance site in Medley for $20M
    Alan Jay Wildstein and the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach (Alan Jay Automotive Network, Carl Lender, CC BY 2.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, Draper and Associates, iStock)
    Car dealer doubles down on Porsche Design Tower condos, pays $14M for latest
    Car dealer doubles down on Porsche Design Tower condos, pays $14M for latest
    Jimmy Resnick with 11531 – 11631 North Kendall Drive (Google Maps, Getty)
    Jimmy Resnick joins South Florida shopping center buying spree with $32M Kendall purchase
    Jimmy Resnick joins South Florida shopping center buying spree with $32M Kendall purchase
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.