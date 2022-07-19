Miami-Dade County condo sales bounced back from last week’s low … somewhat.

Dollar volume last week totaled $99 million, higher than the $58 million from the week before. Sales reached 153, compared with 113 the previous week.

Leaflet map created by Adam Farence | Data by © OpenStreetMap, under ODbl.

Condos sold for an average price of about $645,000, up from $513,000 the week prior.

The week’s results offset a broader, month-long decline in the condo market.

MLS data from condo.com suggests that the Miami-Dade condo market has entered a summer slump. Top condo sales for June totaled $219.1 million, less than May’s total of $284.1 million and April’s total of $250.4 million.

The top sale for last week was a $12.4 million closing at Oceana Bal Harbour in Bal Harbour. Hizuru Ehara sold unit 1801 at 10201 Collins Avenue to an entity managed by Avram Friedman, records show. The price breaks down to $2,951 per square foot. Mark Zilbert, who leads his own brokerage firm, represented the seller. Tracy Galya with Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale occurred at Oceana Key Biscayne in Key Biscayne. Unit 302S at 360 Ocean Drive sold for $7 million, or $2,951 per square foot. Claudio Iglesias with Brickell Realty Group had the listing, and Cassio Galiza with Podium Realty Group represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from July 10th to July 16th:



Most expensive

Oceana Bal Harbour, 10201 Collins Avenue, unit 1801S | 14 days on the market | $12.4M | $2,951 psf | Listing agent: Mark Zilbert with Zilbert | Buyer’s agent: Tracy Galya with Douglas Elliman

Least expensive

Paramount Bay, 2020 North Bayshore Drive, unit 801 | 56 days on the market | $1.4M | $850 psf | Listing agent: Yadira Henriquez Saba with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM | Buyer’s agent: Marion Ott with Douglas Elliman

Most days on market

Biltmore Parc, 718 Valencia Avenue, unit 305 | 83 days on the market | $2.2M | $938 psf | Listing agent: Anniella Tabraue with Rosval Realty | Buyer’s agent: Marilu Perez-Perez with Specialist Realty Group

Fewest days on market

Yacht Harbour, 2901 South Bayshore Drive, unit 13B | 1 day on the market | $2.3M | $1,418 | Listing agent: Carole Smith with Compass Florida | Buyer’s agent: Maite Alvarez with Compass Florida

Akoya, 6365 Collins Avenue, unit 3507 | 1 day on the market | $1.4M | $1,059 | Listing agent: Nils Jucaud with Charles Rutenberg Realty | Buyer’s agent: Gustavo Duquesne with Compass Florida