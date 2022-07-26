Open Menu

Jeff Bezos’ parents tied to $34M purchase of waterfront Coral Gables mansion

Amazon founder’s parents also reportedly buying estate next door for about $40M

Miami /
Jul.July 26, 2022 06:03 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeff Bezos and his parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, with 9475 Journeys End Road (Douglas Elliman Realty, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Jeff Bezos and his parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, with 9475 Journeys End Road (Douglas Elliman Realty, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

A company tied to the Bezos Family Foundation paid $34 million for a waterfront estate in Coral Gables, and is reportedly also the buyer of the mansion next door, sources told The Real Deal.

Jackie and Mike Bezos, Jeff Bezos’ mother and stepfather, are linked to the entity that acquired the 12,829-square-foot, six-bedroom home at 9475 Journeys End Road. Records show Raul Calvoz and Raquel Cordon sold the renovated property to Forgotten Fountain LLC. The Delaware entity financed the purchase with a $5 million loan from Bank of America. Cordon is a former CEO of PetsMD.

On the deed transfer of ownership, Forgotten Fountain’s address matches that of the Bezos Family Foundation on Mercer Island in Washington and other LLCs tied to Bezos’ parents.

Bezos is the third wealthiest person in the world, after Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, with a net worth of more than $140 billion, according to Forbes. He has ties to South Florida. The Amazon founder graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1982.

Bezos’ parents are also buying or have closed on the property next door at 9501 Journeys End Lane, sources told TRD. They are said to be paying roughly $40 million for the house.

Read more

Douglas Elliman agent Lourdes Alatriste brokered the sale of 9475 Journeys End Road. She did not respond to requests for comment. Dennis Carvajal of One Sotheby’s International Realty is reportedly involved in the sale of the property next door. He also did not respond to requests for comment.

The $34 million house, on a 1.9-acre lot, previously sold for $8.5 million in 2018, records show. It was built in 1996 and expanded in 2021.

It’s unclear if the second deal, for 9501 Journeys End Lane, has closed. Attorney Anthony M. Lopez is the seller. Lopez paid about $14 million for the 8,700-square-foot, six-bedroom home in 2019, which at the time marked a record for the Journey’s End neighborhood.

Lopez declined to comment.

High-end home sales soared throughout the pandemic, but have slowed down this summer. In Miami-Dade County last month, single-family home sales fell 26 percent to 1,542 closings.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatecoral gableshome salesJeff Bezoswaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Related chairman and CEO Jorge Pérez in front of 4906 North Flagler Drive (Related, Getty Images, Zillow)
    Standard Oil heiress’ widower sells waterfront West Palm Beach estate to Related Group for $16M
    Standard Oil heiress’ widower sells waterfront West Palm Beach estate to Related Group for $16M
    Allen and Spencer Morris, a rendering of the Ponce Park Residences, Mayor Vince Lago and Commissioner Rhonda Anderson (Oppenheim Architecture, Alan Morris, City of Coral Gables)
    Coral Gables commission gives Allen Morris another chance for Ponce Circle project
    Coral Gables commission gives Allen Morris another chance for Ponce Circle project
    Frist Cressey Ventures Bryan Cressey with the property at 2315 S Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach (Zillow, FCVentures, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Venture capitalist sells oceanfront Palm Beach compound for $49M
    Venture capitalist sells oceanfront Palm Beach compound for $49M
    Asia PH on Brickell Key (Fortune International Realty, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Asia PH on Brickell Key tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Asia PH on Brickell Key tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
    Clockwise from top left: One Sotheby’s Jorge Uribe, Compass' Ida Schwartz, Fortune International Group's Edgardo Defortuna and Royal Palm Companies' Dan Kodsi (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Slowdown hits South Florida’s hot resi market: Here’s what that means
    Slowdown hits South Florida’s hot resi market: Here’s what that means
    Sabal Development's Pascal Nicolai with 79 Hibiscus Drive (Sabal Development)
    Sabal Development sells waterfront Hibiscus Island spec home for $16M
    Sabal Development sells waterfront Hibiscus Island spec home for $16M
    South Florida resi sales plunge in Q1, prices climb in Q2
    South Florida resi sales plunge, prices climb in second quarter
    South Florida resi sales plunge, prices climb in second quarter
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    South Florida’s June resi sales drop by double digits
    South Florida’s June resi sales drop by double digits
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.