A company tied to the Bezos Family Foundation paid $34 million for a waterfront estate in Coral Gables, and is reportedly also the buyer of the mansion next door, sources told The Real Deal.

Jackie and Mike Bezos, Jeff Bezos’ mother and stepfather, are linked to the entity that acquired the 12,829-square-foot, six-bedroom home at 9475 Journeys End Road. Records show Raul Calvoz and Raquel Cordon sold the renovated property to Forgotten Fountain LLC. The Delaware entity financed the purchase with a $5 million loan from Bank of America. Cordon is a former CEO of PetsMD.

On the deed transfer of ownership, Forgotten Fountain’s address matches that of the Bezos Family Foundation on Mercer Island in Washington and other LLCs tied to Bezos’ parents.

Bezos is the third wealthiest person in the world, after Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, with a net worth of more than $140 billion, according to Forbes. He has ties to South Florida. The Amazon founder graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1982.

Bezos’ parents are also buying or have closed on the property next door at 9501 Journeys End Lane, sources told TRD. They are said to be paying roughly $40 million for the house.

Douglas Elliman agent Lourdes Alatriste brokered the sale of 9475 Journeys End Road. She did not respond to requests for comment. Dennis Carvajal of One Sotheby’s International Realty is reportedly involved in the sale of the property next door. He also did not respond to requests for comment.

The $34 million house, on a 1.9-acre lot, previously sold for $8.5 million in 2018, records show. It was built in 1996 and expanded in 2021.

It’s unclear if the second deal, for 9501 Journeys End Lane, has closed. Attorney Anthony M. Lopez is the seller. Lopez paid about $14 million for the 8,700-square-foot, six-bedroom home in 2019, which at the time marked a record for the Journey’s End neighborhood.

Lopez declined to comment.

High-end home sales soared throughout the pandemic, but have slowed down this summer. In Miami-Dade County last month, single-family home sales fell 26 percent to 1,542 closings.