Open Menu

California restaurateur buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale mansion for $13M

Property last sold for $7.5M in June of last year

Miami /
Jul.July 29, 2022 03:46 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mark Post, CEO of Newport Beach, Calif.-based Javier’s Cantina with 1601 East Lake Drive in Ft. Lauderdale (Instagram via mark.javierscantina, Joy Triglia)

Mark Post, CEO of Newport Beach, Calif.-based Javier’s Cantina with 1601 East Lake Drive in Ft. Lauderdale (Instagram via mark.javierscantina, Joy Triglia)

A doctor sold a fully-furnished waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale to a California restaurateur for $13 million.

Records show Dr. David Soria sold the house at 1601 East Lake Drive to Mark and Michelle Post, who financed the purchase with a $9.1 million mortgage from First Republic Bank.

According to his Tumblr, Soria is an emergency physician who has worked with both the National Basketball Association and Ultimate Fighting Championship, and made appearances as a health specialist for NBC and Fox News outlets.

Post is the owner and CEO of Javier’s Cantina, a high-end Mexican restaurant that started in Laguna Beach, Calif., in 1995. Now based in Newport Beach, Javier’s has locations in Las Vegas, Los Cabos, Mexico, as well as across Southern California.

Joy Triglia and Jonathan Knight of the Triglia Knight Team at Premier Estate Properties had the listing, and David Marder of Level Realty represented the buyer.

Soria bought the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home partially renovated for $7.5 million in June of last year, records show. Soria continued renovations on the 8,308-square-foot mansion, Triglia said, adding a wine cellar and gym to the home, which was originally built in 1989. The property has 109 feet of water frontage on Lake Sylvia, according to Realtor.com.

Triglia said she approached Soria, asking ‘What’s your price’? “And we hit that number,” said Triglia, who is now helping Soria find a waterfront property in Miami.

She chalked the price jump to the lack of inventory in Harbor Beach, particularly on Lake Sylvia. “The buyer got a good deal when you consider there’s nothing left on the lake,” Triglia said.

For Post, buying on the lake became a priority after Marder told him about the area. “That street is highly coveted,” Marder said.

California transplants have become increasingly common in Fort Lauderdale since the start of the pandemic, according to Marder and Triglia. They don’t always stay, though, Triglia said. “Half of them are going back,” she said, “The other half are saying, ‘I’m never going back.’”

Marder said he’s seeing more sales of furnished homes due to the current supply chain restrictions. “No one wants to buy a new house and wait a year to put furniture in there,” he said.

Read more

Waterfront properties in Fort Lauderdale have set record prices in recent months, thanks to high demand and almost non-existent supply. A waterfront estate broke a record for Broward County this month, selling for $28.5 million. In April, the CEO of a medical device company bought a waterfront spec home on Lake Sylvia for $14 million. In March, Robert M. White Jr., the founder of Real Capital Analytics, paid $13.5 million for a waterfront Fort Lauderdale lot that had previously sold for $4.5 million in 2020.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyFort Lauderdalehome saleswaterfront properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    845 Northeast Fifth Terrace and two other unaddressed lots in Fort Lauderdale with Aimco's CEO Wes Powell (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Aimco adds to Flagler Village dev site set for 3M sf mixed-use project
    Aimco adds to Flagler Village dev site set for 3M sf mixed-use project
    Austin Rosen and 6417 Pine Tree Drive Circle (Zillow, Getty)
    Hit repeat: Music exec Austin Rosen buys next-door waterfront Miami Beach home for $12.5M
    Hit repeat: Music exec Austin Rosen buys next-door waterfront Miami Beach home for $12.5M
    Tom Joyner with 469 Ocean Boulevard (Getty, Mike Ruiz)
    Tom Joyner sells oceanfront Golden Beach home for $19M
    Tom Joyner sells oceanfront Golden Beach home for $19M
    Related chairman and CEO Jorge Pérez in front of 4906 North Flagler Drive (Related, Getty Images, Zillow)
    Standard Oil heiress’ widower sells waterfront West Palm Beach estate to Related Group for $16M
    Standard Oil heiress’ widower sells waterfront West Palm Beach estate to Related Group for $16M
    Midtown's Alejandro Velez and Prospect Real Estate's Michele Zahn, and Richard Zahn Sr. with rendering of Advantis Station (Midtown Capital Partners, Prospect Real Estate Group, Baker Barrios)
    Developers score $65M construction loan for Flagler Village apartments
    Developers score $65M construction loan for Flagler Village apartments
    Jeff Bezos and his parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, with 9475 Journeys End Road (Douglas Elliman Realty, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Jeff Bezos’ parents tied to $34M purchase of waterfront Coral Gables mansion
    Jeff Bezos’ parents tied to $34M purchase of waterfront Coral Gables mansion
    Frist Cressey Ventures Bryan Cressey with the property at 2315 S Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach (Zillow, FCVentures, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Venture capitalist sells oceanfront Palm Beach compound for $49M
    Venture capitalist sells oceanfront Palm Beach compound for $49M
    7070 Northeast Third Avenue, Fort Lauderdale; Asana Partners' Terry Brown, Sam Judd and Jason Tompkins (Felipe Calderon, Asana Partners)
    Asana buys office, industrial properties in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village
    Asana buys office, industrial properties in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.